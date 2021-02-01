Heart Walk fundraising begins this week

The Farmington and North County school districts will begin their annual fundraising competition for the American Heart Association (AHA) Tuesday night at the “Red Out” basketball game at Farmington High School Fieldhouse.

The fundraising at the schools will continue for a month afterward. However, as AHA is changing its fundraising schedule for the year 2021, the name that was known as the Walk to Tackle Heart Disease has been changed to Paint the County Red Virtual Walk.

Jen Rogers, senior youth market director for AHA, said that last year, Farmington and North County High Schools raised $27,800 for the AHA.

“You guys are still the number 1 event like yours in the Midwest, that’s over 13 states,” she said. “The high schools rank in the top 10 in the country.”

The “Red Out” games begin at 4:30 p.m. with the boys' freshmen basketball game. The AHA will be sharing a video before and during the halftime of each of the three games that features a story and the mission of the AHA. At 7:15 p.m., a presentation begins that will feature Charlene Bullock, perennial record fundraiser for Heart Walk; Landon Johnson and Lilian Jo Mordecai, 2021 heart ambassadors for the school districts along with their parents; and school district and AHA officials.