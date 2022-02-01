Heart walk still -- virtually -- on for this weekend

The Farmington and North County school districts began their annual fundraising competition for the American Heart Association (AHA) last Friday at a basketball game that had the hosting North County High School Raiders routing Farmington High School Knights on the floor — although in fundraising, the Knights took the lead.

It was a warm beginning as American Heart Month kicked off Feb. 1, and the AHA Virtual Heart Walk takes place this snowy weekend.

Jen Rogers, area youth specialist for AHA, said the energy level was high and the kids got into the spirit of their fundraising rivalry last Friday night, especially during the “Miracle Minute” pass-the-hat in the stands.

She said the Miracle Minute is when students from both districts have a minute to race around the stands with money-collecting buckets, which is then pooled. After students representing each school completed a basketball relay on the floor, the winner — Farmington — got to add the Miracle Minute money to their own fundraising bottom line. Students also sold commemorative Heart Walk T-shirts in the lobby.

Last year, the campaign raised $22,990.41, with the Farmington School District coming out on top by raising $9,677, of which $2,991 was raised by First State Community Bank (FSCB) of Farmington. The North County School District brought in $6,428, with FSCB of Bonne Terre donating $1,025 of that amount. Parkland Health Center contributed $4,505, and annual fundraising champion Charlene Bullock raised $2,380.

Rogers said Bullock once again raised more than $2,400 this year. She was recognized as the top fund-raiser Friday, announced alongside the Heart Ambassadors. This year's Heart Ambassadors are Farmington junior Landon Johnson, North County graduate Lilian Jo Mordecai and Farmington senior Gwyneth Shipley.

Johnson was 9 when he was diagnosed with third degree heart block or complete heart block. He had surgery in the spring of 2014 and received a pacemaker. His pacemaker hasn’t stopped him from enjoying year-round sports such as basketball and baseball.

Mordecai, an 18-year-old North County graduate who was born with a VSD (Ventricular Septal Defect), was ready to undergo open heart surgery by the time she was 8 months old. The repair was completed by St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Closely monitored for many years, Mordecai is now considered fully recovered and will only have to see an adult cardiologist every three years.

Shipley was born with a coarctation of the aorta, three ventricular septal defects, and bicuspid on both sides of the heart. She had heart surgery at 6 weeks old. She spent her first year of life at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis and has been recently diagnosed with hypertension. Shipley continues to stay active with her friends and family.

Rogers said the Paint the County Red Virtual Walk, formerly known as the Walk to Tackle Heart Disease, is sponsored by Parkland Health Center and begins on National Wear Red Day this Friday. She said the nationally-recognized occasion encourages students and those who care about preventing the ravages of heart disease to don their best crimson colors, and many will participate in the virtual walk, which extends to Sunday.

Everyone can get in on the walk by forming a team or joining a team to help raise funds for the American Heart Association, Rogers said.

“Oh my gosh, we're supposed to get snow, so I don't know how well that's going to go but we're hoping everyone who does participate — even if they’re walking in the snow or on an indoor treadmill or some other way they’re physically active — to post their pictures to the Facebook page,” Rogers said, referring to https://fb.me/e/24JrKXrJe. “We're hoping we get a lot of people wearing red and posting pictures to our Facebook event page.”

The fundraising continues for the better part of February, when grade levels throughout the two school districts sell T-shirts, hold 50-50s and raffles, and find more ways to raise money and awareness about heart disease. Rogers said she plans to have the fundraising totals pulled together and announced during the first part of March.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

