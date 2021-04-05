Heart Walk totals announced

Beginning in February, Farmington and North County School started their annual “Heart Walk” competition to raise money for the American Heart Association (AHA).

The fundraiser began at the “Red Out” basketball game at the Farmington High School Field House on Feb. 2 and continued until Feb. 28. Jen Rogers is the senior youth market director with the AHA and released the totals on Friday.

“This was not a normal year and the St. Francois Community really pulled together to make another amazing Heart Walk,” she said. “The impact that this makes on the AHA’s mission each year is unbelievable. It helps to fund research and train people to perform life-saving CPR, along with teaching children how to eat right, stay active and live healthy lives.”

The grand total was $22,990.41, with Farmington School District winning the contest by raising $9,677, which includes $2,991 raised by First State Community Bank (FSCB) of Farmington.

North County School District brought in $6,428, with FSCB of Bonne Terre donating $1,025 of that amount.

Parkland Health Center contributed $4,505, and special recognition goes to the annual fundraising champion, Charlene Bullock, who personally raised $2,380.

“Every year is the best year for Charlene!” said Rogers.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

