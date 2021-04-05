 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heart Walk totals announced
0 comments
top story

Heart Walk totals announced

{{featured_button_text}}
Heart Walk totals

Heart Walk ambassadors Landon Johnson for Farmington and Lilian Jo Mordecai for North County take a moment during the "Red Out" basketball games Feb. 2 at the Farmington High School Field House.

 Mark Marberry

Beginning in February, Farmington and North County School started their annual “Heart Walk” competition to raise money for the American Heart Association (AHA).

The fundraiser began at the “Red Out” basketball game at the Farmington High School Field House on Feb. 2 and continued until Feb. 28. Jen Rogers is the senior youth market director with the AHA and released the totals on Friday.

“This was not a normal year and the St. Francois Community really pulled together to make another amazing Heart Walk,” she said. “The impact that this makes on the AHA’s mission each year is unbelievable. It helps to fund research and train people to perform life-saving CPR, along with teaching children how to eat right, stay active and live healthy lives.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The grand total was $22,990.41, with Farmington School District winning the contest by raising $9,677, which includes $2,991 raised by First State Community Bank (FSCB) of Farmington.

North County School District brought in $6,428, with FSCB of Bonne Terre donating $1,025 of that amount.

Parkland Health Center contributed $4,505, and special recognition goes to the annual fundraising champion, Charlene Bullock, who personally raised $2,380.

“Every year is the best year for Charlene!” said Rogers.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Capitol Police officer killed after suspect rams car into barrier

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News