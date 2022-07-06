Heat continues through next week

While summer only officially started two weeks ago, the area has experienced its fair share of the summer heat. The excessive heat warning ends Thursday at 11 p.m., but the heat will only cool down slightly over the weekend before picking back up starting Monday.

The forecasted temperatures for Thursday and Friday both range in the mid-to-high 90s, but the weekend the area is forecasted to see some relief with temperatures ranging in the mid-to-high 80s. The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts rain Friday night and afternoon into Saturday with the possibility of storms continuing into Saturday.

The City of Farmington has cooling centers available through Thursday. Through the city, multiple locations, where residents are able to get out of the heat and access water, if needed, are open, including Farmington City Hall at 110 West Columbia Street from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the Development Services at 12 South Franklin Street from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the Civic Center at 2 Black Knight Drive from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Farmington Library at 101 North A Street from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and both the police department at 310 Ste. Genevieve Ave. and the fire department at 222 East Columbia Street are open 24 hours.

The city recommends that if someone is needing sheltering beyond the time available to contact the East Missouri Action Agency’s Uplift Center at 605 Wallace Road or call 573-454-2304.

The Park Hills Public Library is open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and serves as a cooling center during those hours. The library is not open during the weekends.

Desloge City Hall and the Desloge Public Library are open to the public. Desloge City Hall is located at 300 North Lincoln Street, with the hours Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Desloge Public Library is located at 203 North Desloge Drive, with new hours of Monday through Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both city hall and the library are not open during the weekend.

During excessive heat, the National Weather Service recommends limiting time outdoors, and if you have to be outside to wear lightweight clothes and drink plenty of water. The NWS also suggests to check on neighbors that are elderly or chronically ill, and to never leave kids or pets in cars.