Heavy rain strands drivers, damages roadways in southern St. Francois County

The southern end of St. Francois County experienced tremendous rainfall with flooding Thursday night and Friday morning, especially in the city of Farmington.
Officials estimated that more than 6 inches of rain fell in the area in 12 hours.
Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey stated that there were two rescues where vehicles were stranded in high water in the city.
“All occupants were removed from the vehicles without injury,” he said. “Our duty crew effected one rescue and Wolf Creek Fire Department was in the area of the second one and effected the rescue prior to our arrival.”
Mecey also noted that the department also responded to several calls for electrical problems where houses had flooded basements.
Clay Copeland, St. Francois County highway superintendent, said they are busy with a lot of cleanup and road repair.
“We’ve been working since 10 p.m. last night,” he said. “We had trees down in different areas, and once the rain really started, we’ve had a lot of roads washed out.
"We had a large culvert on River Bluff Farms Road just south of Farmington completely washed away. We had some severe flash flooding overnight, pretty much from Farmington south. We have crews out probably all day cleaning up a lot of debris on the roads. A lot of rock is out on the roads washed out from around pipes. We’ve had a couple of bridges that we’ve had to fix the approaches.”
Wolf Creek Fire Chief Bart Mabry said his department had to deal with three water rescues.
"None of them were serious," he said. "People were driving in water. We had one fire call, a tractor was struck by lightning and badly burnt, but the rain put it out. That should indicate the intensity of the rain."
Big River Fire Chief Dave Pratte said the northern part of the county probably only had a third of the rain Farmington had.
