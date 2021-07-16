Heavy rain strands drivers, damages roadways in southern St. Francois County

The southern end of St. Francois County experienced tremendous rainfall with flooding Thursday night and Friday morning, especially in the city of Farmington.

Officials estimated that more than 6 inches of rain fell in the area in 12 hours.

Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey stated that there were two rescues where vehicles were stranded in high water in the city.

“All occupants were removed from the vehicles without injury,” he said. “Our duty crew effected one rescue and Wolf Creek Fire Department was in the area of the second one and effected the rescue prior to our arrival.”

Mecey also noted that the department also responded to several calls for electrical problems where houses had flooded basements.

Clay Copeland, St. Francois County highway superintendent, said they are busy with a lot of cleanup and road repair.

“We’ve been working since 10 p.m. last night,” he said. “We had trees down in different areas, and once the rain really started, we’ve had a lot of roads washed out.