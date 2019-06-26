Parts of the Parkland were battered with torrential downpours and damaging winds Wednesday afternoon causing damage to roads, buildings, and power lines.
Multiple roads were flooded, trees and limbs were down, and a few power lines were taken out as a result of the intense rain storm. The heavy rains also caused dangerous driving conditions across the area and a few vehicle accidents were reported throughout the afternoon.
Driving through the streets of Park Hills was especially challenging for motorists as high waters overtook portions of roadways including parts of St. Joe Drive, Third Street, and several sections of Main Street, among others.
Property damage was also reported throughout the area with waters rising and rushing into some homes and businesses.
Further compounding the problems caused by the storm included power outages as a result of the many downed power lines. One power line was taken out by the storm and reportedly landed on an occupied vehicle and another power line was down in the backyard of a residence on Lewis Street.
The falling tree limbs and the powerful winds contributed to power lines being taken down and the subsequent power outages that occurred as a result.
The strong winds even ripped part of the roof off of the Parkland Hope Center at the corner of Lewis Street and St. Joe Drive.
One worker at the Parkland Hope Center on St. Joe Drive in Park Hills said that, once the roof was ripped off, rains were coming straight into the building and flooded portions of the grocery store. Roof repairs were already underway after the rain subsided and workers were cleaning up the mess left by the waters, however, the store will be closed until further notice.
As the waters recede, damages to the entire area in the path of the storm will be assessed and addressed in the days to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.