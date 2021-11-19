Help from 2,000 miles away: Washington church helps those affected by Fredericktown tornado

Almost 2,000 miles away, in Richland, Washington, members of the First Baptist Church came together to help Fredericktown.

The congregation gathered around one of their own, former Fredericktown resident Cheryl Brulotte. They could feel her worry and decided to open up their hearts and help in whatever way they could.

Brulotte was already planning a trip across the country with her grandson Kyle Johnson. They were planning to relocate a truck which belonged to her late husband, which Kyle wanted to have in Fredericktown.

"God provides," Brulotte said. "We could have just postponed the trip and brought the truck over later. We didn't have any idea we would be doing this too, but that is God. We needed to get here to bring all the supplies and the timing was perfect."

Brulotte said it was heartbreaking to see the damage in person, but it felt great to be able to come back as a support system for her friends and bring the needed supplies.

Before Brulotte moved back to Washington, after the passing of her husband, she lived out City Lake Road, near the path of the destruction. She said her old home was still standing, but some of her friends and former neighbors were not as lucky.

The truck was full of water, paper towels, toilet paper, laundry soap, cleaner, bleach, Clorox wipes, baby wipes, diapers, canned food, packaged food, clothing, bedding and more from her congregation.

Brulotte said the whole congregation just started bringing items in, and it was overwhelmingly touching.

"I said 'the supplies in Fredericktown are going to diminish so much that they won't have anywhere to get supplies from,'" Brulotte said. "They were just awesome. They just said 'here, you can take this.'"

Brulotte said everyone was so generous and she even had a lady from the church give her money to cover gas for the entire trip.

The trip took about three days but was full of memories Brulotte and Johnson will never forget. They may have been on a mission to bring the supplies and truck to Fredericktown, but spending the time together was a wonderful bonus.

Brulotte said they managed to make a quick stop at Mount Rushmore on the way, which they both had wanted to see, and the little truck, which had not been driven more than 1,500 miles in the last five years, ran just perfect.

Along with the truck full of supplies, the First Baptist Church of Richland made a large cash donation and gift card to help those affected with some purchases. The money was given to the Community Caring Council to be distributed appropriately.

"The whole thing is, a church in Washington giving to a small town in Missouri," Brulotte said. "Without any delay what so ever, they were awesome."

Brulotte said Fredericktown was her home for only five years, but during that time she became very attached. She said she chose to move back to Washington to be closer to family after the passing of her husband.

"I really didn't want to leave, because I found Grace of the Heartland Church here and it was just awesome," Brulotte said. "I just love them so much, so it was hard to move because of that."

Brulotte said it means a lot to her that her new congregation at the First Baptist Church of Richland showed its support to all of her friends so many miles away.

