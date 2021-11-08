Help the Hungry Bake Sale is a record-breaker

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve never set a goal on how much we want to raise. We have always said, ‘God will provide what he feels is necessary for the food pantries to have. Coincidentally, I guess, we have always exceeded our total from the year before. We have never had a time when we made less money, although we always tell ourselves that if we do make less money, then that must be what the food pantries need. But I think, deep down, we don’t ever want to make less money.”

Landrum confessed she and the committee were not too optimistic about how things were going to turn out.

“Saturday morning, we did get quite a few more things,” she said. “We got more baskets, we got more holiday décor items, we got more food. Our crowd wasn’t as huge as it normally is. We used to just get swarmed with people, but when we look at the end of the day, it was the perfect amount of food for the right amount of people who came in through the doors. So, we can’t complain about that. That’s just the way it was supposed to be.

“The turning point was the live auction. When the first two items — quilts — went for the money they went for, that’s the moment I thought, “OK, we have a chance to make it close to what we made last year. Then when we found out how much we made on the Cooking Clergy Contest, I thought we had a good shot.”