Help the Hungry Bake Sale is a record-breaker

When Chairman Chris Landrum and her Help the Hungry Bake Sale Committee describe the annual event as a “God thing” — they aren’t kidding.
Celebrating its 16th year of raising funds for Farmington’s two food pantries — St. Vincent de Paul and Ministerial Alliance — Saturday’s event held in the St. Joseph Catholic Church gymnasium took things to a record-breaking, heavenly level. While the final numbers are still being tallied, early estimates indicate more than $137,000 was raised through the one-day fundraiser.
PHOTOS: 2021 Help the Hungry Bake Sale Breaks All Records
That’s an amazing feat considering it was just last year that for the first time the bake sale raised a little over $100,000 — a major milestone for the fundraiser that took Landrum and the committee members by surprise considering they were unsure how the event would fare with the pandemic still in full swing.
Providing another example of the bake sale being a “God thing,” Landrum admitted things weren’t looking all that great the night before this year’s event.
“All of these years we always do what we can do, and then after that, God just has to take care of things,” she said. “We try to get the word out as much as we can and then we have to wait and see what happens. This year, on Friday night, I have to admit it looked a little grim. We did not have as many baked good, we didn’t have as many holiday raffle items, we were probably short a few baskets. Several of us questioned whether or not we were going to be able to meet last year’s total, much less exceed it.
“We’ve never set a goal on how much we want to raise. We have always said, ‘God will provide what he feels is necessary for the food pantries to have. Coincidentally, I guess, we have always exceeded our total from the year before. We have never had a time when we made less money, although we always tell ourselves that if we do make less money, then that must be what the food pantries need. But I think, deep down, we don’t ever want to make less money.”
Landrum confessed she and the committee were not too optimistic about how things were going to turn out.
“Saturday morning, we did get quite a few more things,” she said. “We got more baskets, we got more holiday décor items, we got more food. Our crowd wasn’t as huge as it normally is. We used to just get swarmed with people, but when we look at the end of the day, it was the perfect amount of food for the right amount of people who came in through the doors. So, we can’t complain about that. That’s just the way it was supposed to be.
“The turning point was the live auction. When the first two items — quilts — went for the money they went for, that’s the moment I thought, “OK, we have a chance to make it close to what we made last year. Then when we found out how much we made on the Cooking Clergy Contest, I thought we had a good shot.”
The amount raised from the Cooking Clergy Contest alone totaled $59,890 — with the cake entered by Farmington First Baptist Church Pastor Greg Robinson selling for more than $20,000, and Memorial United Methodist Church Senior Pastor Ron Beaton’s going for more than $17,000. Cakes from the other seven entrants raised thousands of dollars each as well.
“None of this would be possible if it weren’t for every single person that was involved at the bake sale,” Landrum said. “Whether it was them making or baking something, or donating something, or to people coming and buying — what we do is not possible without the support of this wonderful community. We are so thankful to them and I’m so proud of my committee. They really had to overcome some difficult obstacles this year, but they pulled together and came through. Once again we just had this glorious success that we can only thank God for.”
Sponsors of this year’s Help the Hungry Bake Sale were Platinum: Heimburger Construction Inc., Centene Corporation, New Era Bank, The Daily Journal / Farmington Press and First State Community Bank; Gold: US Tool Group, Desired Health Chiropractic and Auffenberg Chevrolet; Silver: Belgrade State Bank, KREI/KTJJ, Mineral Area Office Supply, MitWare, Ozark Steel Fabricators, Ozarks Federal, Thurman-Shinn and Co., Wade’s Auto, Unico Bank and Complete Vision Care; Bronze: American Family – Billy Bess, Taylor Engineering, American Family – Harry Peterson, Elemental Cross-Fit and Brockmiller Construction.
