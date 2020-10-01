Help the Hungry Bake Sale returning ... with changes

The Help the Hungry Bake Sale — one of the Parkland's most popular holiday events and a vital fundraiser for local food pantries — is returning for its 15th year, along with a few changes that are being put in place in response to the coronavirus.
According to Chris Landrum, Help the Hungry Planning Steering Committee chairperson, the event returns at 9 a.m. Nov. 7 — much earlier in the month than usual — and will take place at a different location than in years past, moving from the St. Joseph Catholic School gymnasium to Farmington's Centene Center.
"The steering committee had tossed over several ideas, including going virtual, but we decided that a virtual bake sale would not be inclusive enough," Landrum said. "Plus, we felt that the bake sale itself is a heartwarming event that makes people feel good.
"Individuals are looking for some normality in their life and if we can offer them the Help the Hungry Bake Sale, I think it's going to help their mental attitude as they head into the holidays and the cold weather."
Explaining why it was necessary to move the bake sale to a different location and date, Landrum said, "Instead of it being held in the St. Joseph gym, we are holding it at the Centene Center so we will have a much larger space to spread out. We're hoping that people will be able to social distance and both feel and be much safer there. We are having to change the date of the bake sale because that was the weekend that the Centene Center is available."
Landrum added that those attending this year's bake sale will be required to wear a safety mask while in attendance to conform to the city of Farmington's mandates regarding use of the civic center. Despite the changes in date and location, however, most everything about the bake sale itself will remain the same.
"We are planning to have all of the same activities going on at this bake sale that we normally do," she said. "The only difference is that our cafe may be scaled back a bit, primarily because of the lack of kitchen facilities at the Centene Center. But we still will have all of the bake goods, the live auction, the silent auction, the raffle, and the holiday decor. We will not have the cookie decorating for the kids. That's probably the one thing that we will not do."
Another bake sale tradition that remains unchanged this year is local radio personality Mark Toti handling auctioneering duties for the day — including the local ministers' bake-off — arguably the most popular and profitable auction held at the event.
"I gave the ministers quite a shock today," Landrum said. "They knew that their churches needed to raise money like they normally would for the cakes, but they thought they were going to get the year off from actually having to bake a cake. I'm sure they'll do a great job, as usual."
Landrum believes it's especially important that the community helps support this year's bake sale as it has done so generously in years past.
Quoting Linda Ragsdale, Landrum said, "'Hunger has no end — not even in a pandemic.' That is so true. They keep predicting that the winter is going to be worse. We don't know what that will bring, but we want to make sure our food pantries have enough resources to help those people that are in need.
"We want people to attend only if they feel they will be safe. We will do everything we can to make sure people are safe, but if you can't come we totally understand. We are just asking for those people that can't come to still make a donation to the bake sale. We would very much appreciate that.
"We aren't going to be able to have our Auffenberg barbecue this year and we had to cancel the Vendor Blender due to the pandemic, so we are behind about $12,000. We're looking for the community to once again rally behind us. They've been tremendous supporters of us through the years and we just hope that they will see the need and want to come out and support us again."
To make a donation, send checks to Help the Hungry Bake Sale, P.O. Box 657, Farmington, MO 63640. There is also a GoFundMe account that can be accessed from the Help the Hungry Bake Sale's Facebook page, as well as a Venmo account.
