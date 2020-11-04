Help the Hungry Bake Sale returns Saturday

The Help the Hungry Bake Sale, one of the Parkland's most popular pre-holiday events, as well as a vital fundraiser for local food pantries, is returning this weekend for its 15th year — along with a few changes that are being put in place in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and will be taking place at a different location than in years past, moving from the St. Joseph Catholic School gymnasium to Farmington's Centene Center, 2 Black Knight Drive.
"Individuals are looking for some normality in their life and if we can offer them the Help the Hungry Bake Sale, I think it's going to help their mental attitude as they head into the holidays and the cold weather," said Chris Landrum, Help the Hungry Planning Steering Committee chairperson. "Plus, we felt that the bake sale itself is a heartwarming event that makes people feel good."
Landrum explained why the event is moving to Centene Center this year.
"We are holding it at the Centene Center so we will have a much larger space to spread out," she said. "We're hoping that people will be able to social distance and both feel and be much safer there. We are having to change the date of the bake sale because that was the weekend that the Centene Center is available."
According to Landrum, everyone attending the bake sale will be required to wear a safety mask while in attendance to conform to the city of Farmington's mandates regarding use of the civic center. Despite the changes in date and location, however, most everything about the bake sale itself will remain the same, including the large selection of bake goods, the live auction, the raffle, the ministers bake-off, and a lot of colorful holiday decor. Another bake sale tradition that remains unchanged this year is local radio personality Mark Toti handling auctioneering duties for the day.
The one activity that won't be returning this year is cookie decorating for children. Also, the cafe will be scaled back because of the limited kitchen facilities available at the Centene Center.
Landrum is asking the community to help support this year's bake sale as it has done so generously in years past.
"We want to make sure our food pantries have enough resources to help those people that are in need," she said. "We want people to attend only if they feel they will be safe. We will do everything we can to make sure people are safe, but if you can't come we totally understand. We are just asking for those people that can't come to still make a donation to the bake sale. We would very much appreciate that."
To make a donation, send checks to Help the Hungry Bake Sale, P.O. Box 657, Farmington, MO 63640. There is also a GoFundMe account that can be accessed from the Help the Hungry Bake Sale's Facebook page, as well as a Venmo account.
