Help the Hungry Bake Sale returns Saturday

The Help the Hungry Bake Sale, one of the Parkland's most popular pre-holiday events, as well as a vital fundraiser for local food pantries, is returning this weekend for its 15th year — along with a few changes that are being put in place in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and will be taking place at a different location than in years past, moving from the St. Joseph Catholic School gymnasium to Farmington's Centene Center, 2 Black Knight Drive.

"Individuals are looking for some normality in their life and if we can offer them the Help the Hungry Bake Sale, I think it's going to help their mental attitude as they head into the holidays and the cold weather," said Chris Landrum, Help the Hungry Planning Steering Committee chairperson. "Plus, we felt that the bake sale itself is a heartwarming event that makes people feel good."

Landrum explained why the event is moving to Centene Center this year.

"We are holding it at the Centene Center so we will have a much larger space to spread out," she said. "We're hoping that people will be able to social distance and both feel and be much safer there. We are having to change the date of the bake sale because that was the weekend that the Centene Center is available."