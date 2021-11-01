Help the Hungry Bake Sale set for Saturday

"Then it was a big thing as to what to name it. We had several scenarios on a chalkboard. We finally came up with Help the Hungry. Then we had to figure out where we were going to have it. We came up with the Centene Center and the city was generous to let us have that. It so happened that the first year it conflicted with a football game on a Saturday, and I think there was a gun show at the civic center. So, there was limited parking. We were worried that people wouldn't come. We were worried we weren't going to get baked goods. Then we finally said it was a God thing."

Kathy Romine has been involved with the Help the Hungry Café that begins an hour before the bake sale for 16 years.

"It's been my baby since the get-go," she said. "I go to the Nazarene church, so I was a representative for our church. We met, and in the beginning it was just a few of us, but it was exciting. Chris had a vision. She shared it and we were all eager to jump on board. My connection was all through high school when my kids went to school, I did the booster club. I always ran the concession stand. Ardie Henson said, 'Yeah, you can do the café!' So, that's been my biggest contribution to Help the Hungry. We've had it every year and we serve all the different sandwiches, and chili and chili dogs — that's how it started off.