 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Help the Hungry BBQ fundraiser returns
0 comments

Help the Hungry BBQ fundraiser returns

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Help the Hungry BBQ fundraiser returns next month

The Help the Hungry BBQ returns Friday. Money raised from the annual event benefits St. Vincent DePaul and Ministerial Alliance food pantries in Farmington.

 File photo

Auffenberg’s Help the Hungry BBQ returns from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. All proceeds collected from the annual fundraiser go to support the St. Vincent de Paul and Ministerial Alliance food pantries in Farmington.

The $5 bag lunch includes your choice of a pulled pork or a barbecue hamburger, along with chips, treat and water. Carhop service is available at two Farmington locations: Auffenberg Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, 830 Valley Creek Drive, or Memorial United Methodist Church, 425 North St.

Preorder your meal online at HelpTheHungryBakeSale.org by noon, Oct. 6 and pick it up at ether location on Oct. 8. You can also purchase your meal the day of the Help the Hungry BBQ.

Delivery is available for five or more orders. If you need different delivery times to the same location, fill out a separate order form per delivery time.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian film crew arrives at ISS

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cadet man dies in crash
Accidents

Cadet man dies in crash

  • Updated

A Cadet man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that took place at 12:55 p.m. Saturday on Highway 21, north of Peppersville Road in Washingto…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News