Help the Hungry BBQ returns Friday

The annual Help the Hungry BBQ fundraiser will return Friday. Along with its sister-event, the Help the Hungry Bake Sale, raises money for local food pantries so they can better serve those in need who need their services.

The Help the Hungry BBQ, a benefit for Farmington food pantries, returns to the Parkland from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday.

The barbecue is another fundraiser to support the annual Help the Hungry Bake Sale that takes place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 23, in the St. Joseph Catholic School gymnasium, on Ste. Genevieve Avenue in Farmington. St. Vincent DePaul and Ministerial Alliance food pantries will receive the proceeds from the bake sale and the barbecue.

The $5 Help the Hungry BBQ bag lunch includes pulled pork or BBQ hamburger, chips, a treat and drink. Submit orders online by noon Thursday at HelpTheHungryBakeSale.org.

Those purchasing five or more orders who want their meal delivered at a different time but to the same location are asked to fill out a separate order form.

The bag lunches can be picked up at Auffenberg Chevrolet in Farmington or First Baptist Church Farmington.

Dine-in is available at both locations. Meals can be purchased the day of the event at Auffenberg and First Baptist Church.

The committee encourages the community to "pay it forward" by ordering bag lunches as a way of saying "thank you" to others.

