Help the Hungry BBQ returns Friday

Auffenberg’s Help the Hungry BBQ will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, and the Help the Hungry Bake Sale Committee is hoping people throughout the community will take part.

"We will still have the same two locations — Auffenberg Chevrolet, at 830 Valley Creek Dr., and Memorial United Methodist Church, at 425 North St. — both in Farmington," said Chris Landrum, committee member. "We will have carhop service at both locations."

She said bag lunches will be available for purchase at $7 each on the day of the lunch, or pre-orders can be picked up at either location. The meal includes your choice of a pulled pork sandwich or barbecue hamburger, chips, a treat and water.

“As with the bake sale, all of the proceeds benefit the St. Vincent de Paul and Ministerial Alliance food pantries," Landrum said. "Everybody can go to our Facebook page, ‘Help the Hungry Bake Sale,’ and all of the information about the barbecue and the bake sale is there.

"We’re also selling these darling T-shirts and aprons that have the actual year on them and our slogan, ‘Bake it to 1 Million.’ We’re hoping people will be excited and want to be a part of helping us reach that goal by taking part in all of the things we’re offering.”

This year’s bake sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19, in the St. Joseph Catholic School gymnasium.

The Help the Hungry Bake Sale has, over the past 16 years, given $875,000 to the two Farmington food pantries.

“We are proud and so grateful that we’ve been able to do that,” Landrum said. “Then we also noticed that we’re only $125,000 away from giving $1 million to the two food pantries, so we got super-excited about that. In all these years, we’ve never had a goal for how much money we want to make. We’re always saying, ‘We’ll see what God does. He’s going to have us make the right amount of money that the food pantries are going to need.’ That has not changed because we’re definitely not going to limit God, but we do still have that hope that we can do it.

“Our slogan this year is ‘Bake it to 1 Million,’ so in everything we do, we’re looking at what will take us to $1 million. Ali Braun, who works at Minuteman Press, designed a new logo for us, which is just darling. She has two of them — one for the bake sale and one for the barbecue. So, we have a fresh new look, we’ve got a fresh new slogan, and we’ve got new people that have joined us. We’ve got a lot to be excited about this year.”