Help the Hungry BBQ set for Saturday

On Wednesday, Nick Gibson and Gabe Williamson of Hog Brown BBQ Competition Team, along with Ryan Helms, got busy smoking 24 pork butts for the Help the Hungry BBQ which has been set for Saturday.

“It’s the second year we cooked for them,” Gibson said. “It’s just giving back.”

Proceeds from the Help the Hungry BBQ go toward the Help the Hungry Bake Sale, which raises money for Farmington food pantries.

The barbecue will start at 11 a.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington. They will have pulled pork, brats and hamburgers for sale.

“We do St. Louis BBQ Society Competition Cooks,” Williamson said. “That’s our competition team name, Hog Brown BBQ. We do Blues, Brews and BBQ, Arcadia Valley, St. Louis, Eureka. We do them all around the area, basically within two hours of the house."

Gibson said that the team does three charity cooks a year.

“People we know and churches we go to. We’ll get out and get after it, we enjoy doing it. It’s not a job for us and we don’t cater, we don’t get paid for it.”