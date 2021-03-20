Help us honor heroes!

Some of the most powerful stories come from those who have served in the armed forces. Now you can recognize the service, bravery and sacrifice of heroes who have served or are currently serving our country.

Show your appreciation for those who serve or have served our country by nominating them for the Daily Journal Stories of Honor program online at https://dailyjournalonline.com/contests/

We will accept nominations of local veterans and active-duty personnel from all branches of the Armed Forces now through April 30. We will then feature stories in the Daily Journal and Daily Journal Online weekly from late April to July.

“We all have stories to tell, but few are as riveting and powerful as those of the servicemen and women of the armed forces,” said Daily Journal President/Director of Sales Michael Distelhorst. “It’s our job and privilege to tell their stories through the Stories of Honor program.”

For the nomination form, you will need to know their years of service and a phone number or email address to contact them. A photo can be uploaded. If you have any questions, email Teresa Ressel at tressel@dailyjournalonline.com or call 573-518-3613.

