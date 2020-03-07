Helping a neighbor in need

The community has come together in efforts to help a local family in the wake of the family's devastating loss last month.
Corey Tiefenauer, 33, of Bismarck, lost his life Feb. 11 after a head-on collision with a truck on Highway 32.
Since the accident, many area residents have expressed compassion and support for Tiefenauer’s surviving loved ones.
One example of such kindness was displayed on Feb. 18, when Tiefenauer’s significant other, Christina Dunn, was surprised with the donation of a car.
The accident left the family without transportation, adding to the stress caused by the tragedy. That’s where Bobby and Crystal Keane of B&C Auto LLC stepped in and presented Dunn with a 2003 Pontiac Vibe. Workers at the shop made sure the car was in good shape and had it detailed before handing the keys over to Dunn.
As a firefighter with the Bismarck Fire Department, Bobby became aware of the family’s situation and decided to lend a hand.
“In our hearts, it was the right thing to do,” he said. “It’s just a small-town community, and everybody sticks together out here.”
He went on to say the business was not looking for attention or publicity in making the donation and didn’t even really want it posted on social media, however, some couldn’t resist the urge to share the story of generosity.
Aaron Pemberton of MFL Oil also donated two oil changes for the car along with a $50 gas card to Dunn and her family.
Dunn was stunned and grateful for the kindness shown to her family during their difficult time.
“I truly can’t come up with the right words to express the amount of love and appreciation I have for this town and the giving people who live here,” Dunn said in response to the gesture. “Thank you isn’t enough. I can never repay or express how truly blessed I am to call this community my home.”
Friends of the family have also stepped up to offer support to Dunn and her children.
The “Care 2 Care” benefit will be held for the family on April 4 at Slyders Bar and Grill, located at 5089 Flat River Rd. between Leadington and Farmington.
The event will begin at noon, continuing all day and into the night, wrapping up at 1:30 a.m.
A silent auction will take place from noon–7 p.m., and there will be 50/50 drawings and other raffles throughout the event as well. A minimum $5 donation will be collected at the door, and all proceeds will go to the family.
The fundraiser will feature live entertainment all day with performances by the legendary Bonnie Bramlett and other surprise special guests.
Bramlett is a prolific vocal artist and actress whose career has spanned decades. She has had works featured on the Billboard Hot 100 and played roles in popular movies and television series. She had a role in the original prime-time series “Roseanne,” playing the part of Roseanne's co-worker and friend, also named Bonnie.
Now a retired rock star, Bramlett lives in Granite City, Illinois, where she was raised. She got involved with the event when she was told of the tragedy by a friend who is also close to the Dunn and Tiefenauer family. She said upon hearing of the horrendous situation this family has had to endure, she asked if there was anything she could do to help.
Along with performing at the event, Bramlett will hold a meet-and-greet from 5:30–7:30 p.m. and said she’s looking forward to the evening and the chance to help out a family in need.
“We’re going to give them some good music and food and schmooze around,” said Bramlett. “It’s going to be a lovely afternoon, and we’re going to do some good hopefully ... this is what we’re supposed to do, and that's why it’s all coming together, I think.”
Event Organizer Crissy Bowen said they want to do as much as they possibly can for this family and perhaps make “Care 2 Care” a regular fundraising event for other local people affected by disaster or tragedy.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com