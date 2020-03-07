Helping a neighbor in need

Bramlett is a prolific vocal artist and actress whose career has spanned decades. She has had works featured on the Billboard Hot 100 and played roles in popular movies and television series. She had a role in the original prime-time series “Roseanne,” playing the part of Roseanne's co-worker and friend, also named Bonnie.

Now a retired rock star, Bramlett lives in Granite City, Illinois, where she was raised. She got involved with the event when she was told of the tragedy by a friend who is also close to the Dunn and Tiefenauer family. She said upon hearing of the horrendous situation this family has had to endure, she asked if there was anything she could do to help.

Along with performing at the event, Bramlett will hold a meet-and-greet from 5:30–7:30 p.m. and said she’s looking forward to the evening and the chance to help out a family in need.

“We’re going to give them some good music and food and schmooze around,” said Bramlett. “It’s going to be a lovely afternoon, and we’re going to do some good hopefully ... this is what we’re supposed to do, and that's why it’s all coming together, I think.”

Event Organizer Crissy Bowen said they want to do as much as they possibly can for this family and perhaps make “Care 2 Care” a regular fundraising event for other local people affected by disaster or tragedy.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

