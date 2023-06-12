Related to this story

Most Popular

Joe Scott dies at 92

Joe Scott dies at 92

Joe Henry Scott Sr., the man from Coffman who became a millionaire and built an empire in Missouri from the proceeds of his successful venture…

Search for girl goes viral

Search for girl goes viral

A Facebook post from last weekend's Farmington Country Days is going viral with nearly 2,000 shares and a reach of more than 112K people as pa…

Watch Now: Related Video

What’s the Difference Between Clinton’s Emails and Trump’s Classified Document Indictment?