A local man known for his optimistic, can-do attitude and his many adventures despite the challenges of cerebral palsy, has also been known for raising thousands of dollars for American Cancer Society’s local Relay for Life.

Now, Roy Henson, 53, of Park Hills, is facing a little cancer surgery himself next Wednesday, and while a GoFundMe has been organized to help mitigate the medical bills, Henson said he mainly wants to encourage everyone to get their colonoscopies scheduled and done.

Henson said he’s not in any pain, and doctors recently ran tests to make sure it hadn’t spread.

“I know it’s cancer, but the procedure sounds simple,” he said via Facebook message recently, and added that many people have told him his situation has reminded them to schedule their own colonoscopies.

For decades, many in the community have enjoyed rallying around Henson, whether it’s to cheer him on as he walked out of his wheelchair and across Central High School’s football field (not just once, but at least twice), or took to the microphone at the Funny Bone Comedy Club to try his hand at stand-up. There’s the time he threw out the first pitch for a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game, and when the Rams football team was still in St. Louis, Henson was a darling of the cheerleading squad.

Dr. Joe Gilgour, president of Mineral Area College, organized the GoFundMe online fundraiser for Henson. Henson has been the proctor of the community college’s testing room for more than two decades.

“He’s going through a tough time,” Gilgour said of Henson. “He’s going to have a lot of out-of-pocket costs, and a lot of people know Roy and want to support him,” he said. “I’ve gotten to know him with MAC as the context, but he’s involved in and supports so many things— I see him in restaurants, Chamber functions, and everyone knows Roy. He’s a pleasure to work with, doesn’t take life too seriously, and he’s a good employee and a good friend.”

Gilgour said the GoFundMe is at about $8,700 toward its goal of $10,000, “and that’s raised in less than a week. This community is very giving, people are very supportive when other people need help, and it’s what they’re doing right now. It’s a pleasure to help Roy out, for a lot of us.”

Gilgour said Briley Palmer, the MAC women’s basketball coach, arranged with Hub’s Pub a special fundraiser in Bonne Terre from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday. A donation bucket will be available at the sports bar, and it is donating 10% of the sales from 4-6 p.m. to Henson’s medical fundraiser.

A friend of Henson’s, Matt Jarvis, is passing the word along about Wednesday’s Happy Hour for Roy.

“[Roy] has been such an inspiration to so many people and we want him to know that we have his back!” Jarvis said in an email. “No one fights cancer alone...”

On Sunday, Henson posted that, while he is recovering, he might not be able to post updates to his Facebook page since it’s difficult for him to type while he is lying down.

“…First thanks for everyone's generosity, I'm touched,” he posted. “While I know that people want to know what my status is during my recovery, it is hard for me to type on my phone while lying down. During my hospital stay I will not be texting or posting on Facebook just so my blood pressure doesn't skyrocket lol.

“And who knows by the time I heal up enough to post again I may be married, have a few kids, plan to run a marathon. Ok the marriage thing is just too fictional hahaha. Anyway, I'm in no pain and just ready to get this c--- out of me. No chemo or radiation unless it's stage three or higher, so that's first on my wish list!”