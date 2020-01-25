Beth Henson, after working for the West County School District for 22 years, has retired and was honored during the January Board of Education for her service to the district.
Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman asked Laura Basler, principal of the elementary school, to come forward and introduce Henson.
“At this time I would like to recognize Mary Elizabeth Henson, who goes by Beth,” said Basler. “What I can tell you about Beth is that she was with West County for 22 years and actually helped start and implement the preschool program which she has been a teacher at the whole time we have had the program up until December”
“Today I spent a little time talking to students that have had Mrs. Henson and asked them what are some things were they remembered about Mrs. Henson,” said Basler.
Basler read some of the things students said about her. The comments recognized her encouragement, helpfulness, dedication, thoughtfulness and her habit of dressing up as characters for the kids in her time as a preschool teacher at West County.
“This thing stuck with me the most that a student said,” continued Basler. “They said, ‘You know there were a lot of things Mrs. Henson did for us, but I think the thing I remember the most about her is that she was always really encouraging to all the students that she had.'”
Basler went on to say that a student remembering Henson’s encouragement back from the time of preschool says a lot about Henson.
“I am very honored to have had the pleasure of having worked with Mrs. Henson, and, again, I am sorry she left us but very happy for her,” concluded Basler.
Every individual in attendance then gave Henson a standing ovation as Coffman presented her with two awards for her time spent at West County.
The first award was a plaque from West County engraved with the words “in appreciation for the 22 years of services as a teacher for the West St. Francois County R-IV School District."
“This next award is from the State of Missouri as our legislators took a moment, and they sat down and made a proclamation,” said Coffman.
Coffman read the proclamation, and the proclamation ended with the following words: “It is a privilege and an honor for the members of the Missouri Senate to salute an outstanding Missouri educator.
“Now, therefore, be it resolved that we, the members of the 100th General Assembly, extend our most sincere congratulations to Mary Henson on this occasion of her well-deserved retirement.”
Henson’s 22 years of service to West County, beginning as a third-grade teacher, were recognized in the proclamation, as well.
After she was presented with the plaque and proclamation, Henson said, “I just want to say I appreciate you all letting me be here.”
“I have been with a lot of your kids and a lot of you kids who are sitting here, and I love it,” said Henson. “I really enjoyed it; I think it [West County] is the best community and the best place to work, and I thank you all.”
In addition to honoring Henson, the district had other people they desired to recognize.
Basler recognized two students from the elementary who scored “advanced” in all portions of the Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) testing while they were in the fifth grade.
MAP testing is a statewide exam that all Missouri students must take.
Adam Hector, principal of the middle school, recognized students in the grades of sixth through eighth for scoring advanced in all portions of MAP testing.
Hector explained it is extremely rare for a student to score advanced in all portions of the exam, and only about 3% of students do so.
“These students deserve the recognition they are going to get,” said Hector.
Later on, the board heard a report from the PBS program and the Title 1 program.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 26 at 5 p.m.
