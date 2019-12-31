What were the top 15 Daily Journal stories of 2019?
According to the most-read stories of the year, 2019 was a year of many unexpected tragedies including accidents and murders.
The top story of the year was about a triple fatality that occurred Dec. 15 on an ice-covered U.S. 67 near Cash Lane.
Two Good Samaritans, Joseph Reddick II, 43, and his girlfriend, Heather Rusan, 39, of Bonne Terre, stopped to help 23-year-old Paden Sorbello after his vehicle slid off the road.
The three were standing outside his vehicle when another vehicle slid on an ice-covered bridge and struck and killed them.
Friends describe Sorbello as a hard-working young man who attended school and worked three jobs trying to help out his family members.
A fund was set up for Sorbello through Boyer Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. A GoFundMe account has also been set up for the Good Samaritans.
The second most-viewed story of the year was about the death of a woman facing charges in connection with the 2014 death of her 8-month-old child. Crystal Martin was found dead in August in Jefferson County.
Eight-month-old Caleb James Belleville died of acute meth intoxication in October 2014. Alcohol was also found in the child's blood. Martin was accused of allowing two of her young children to be exposed to meth.
Martin and the child’s father were both charged in the infant’s death. Both died before while their cases were pending.
The third most-viewed story of the year was about a jail worker charged in February with having sex with an inmate.
Tiffani Webb, 23, of Bonne Terre, a St. Francois County Jail employee, was charged with felony sexual misconduct with a prisoner or offender by an employee of the probation and parole, jail, prison or correctional facility.
In October, she was sentenced to unsupervised probation for a lesser misdemeanor charge.
The fourth most-viewed story of the year was about a man who was charged with drug trafficking more than once.
Brian Bales, 47, of Terre Du Lac, who owned a business in Park Hills, already had pending drug trafficking charges when he was arrested and charged in mid-September with new drug trafficking charges. In the week before, we reported that his home burned.
On Sept. 20, he would be sentenced to 22 years in prison for his involvement in four separate cases of drug trafficking (which included meth, marijuana, and cocaine) and one case of felony receiving stolen property.
The fifth most-viewed story of the year was about a former Park Hills police officer being charged with sexual abuse.
Todd Moyers, 42, of Potosi, was charged in St. Francois County with two counts of felony child molestation in the fourth degree and two counts of felony sexual abuse in the first degree. According to court records, between March and August of 2018, Moyers engaged in sexual contact with a female who was 15 years old at the time.
The report states that at the time of the incident Moyers was employed as a Park Hills officer. City Administrator Mark McFarland confirmed that Moyers’ employment with the city of Park Hills was terminated by the city council following an executive session with a unanimous vote on Nov. 13, 2018.
The sixth most-viewed story of the year was “Former MAC volleyball star Shelby Meyer dies.”
In September, Meyer, a member of the 2017-18 and 2018-19 Mineral Area squads, died from injuries sustained in a fall from her apartment in Columbia. She had transferred to Columbia College.
The seventh most-viewed story of 2019 was a tragedy involving a carriage that was struck by a vehicle on Route OO outside of Farmington in July.
Six Mennonites in a horse-drawn buggy were headed to Liberty Blueberry Farms and had almost arrived when the buggy was struck by a pickup truck.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the patrol report, Mervin Shirk, 7, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alice Shirk, 50, and Dorcas Shirk, 21, were seriously injured and airlifted to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. Miriam Shirk, 10, and Titus Shirk, 12, were seriously injured and airlifted to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Allen Shirk, 19, who was operating the buggy, received minor injuries and was treated at the scene by the St. Francois County Ambulance District.
The community gathered for a prayer vigil that night and several fundraisers were held in both Madison and St. Francois counties.
The eighth most-viewed story was a squabble over a borrowed car that turned deadly.
Officials said Shane Littlejohn, 39, of Farmington, was shot and killed in an incident outside on South Washington Street. Later that night, the suspect Justin Brooks, 35, also of Farmington, killed himself as police closed in on him at a storage shed in Delassus just outside of Farmington on Highway 221.
The ninth most-viewed story was “Gates charged with murder.”
Christopher Lewis Gates, 41, of rural Farmington, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the June 15 death of his girlfriend Heather Huffman. Gates is due back in court on Jan. 31.
The 10th most-viewed story was another sad story.
Officials said a man committed suicide by self-inflicted gunshot wound in the Farmington Police Department parking lot. He was rumored to have had terminal cancer.
The 11th most-viewed story is the only story among the top 15 that doesn’t involve tragedy or arrest. The story was published in July about new rules for the operation of ATVs and UTVs on Park Hills streets.
The 12th most-viewed story was about a murder that took place in Terre Du Lac on Feb. 1.
Kimberly Angstrom, 49, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the murder of her boyfriend, Kevin Ziegler. Angstrom was taken into custody for questioning and admitted to stabbing the man several times.
According to court records from 2008, Angstrom was involved in a prior stabbing incident for which she was placed on probation but later served a seven-year prison sentence when her probation was revoked. Her next court date is in February in Madison County on a change of venue.
The 13th most-viewed story was a murder that was discovered the day after Christmas.
Murder charges were filed against two suspects questioned by authorities after the body of a Park Hills woman was found in her apartment on Dec. 26. Her family had called police to do a well-being check after Jessica Cerchi had not been seen for two weeks.
Dylan Murray, 20, of Valles Mines, and Jasson McCormick, 34, of St. Louis, have each been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, stealing, and stealing a motor vehicle. Court reports state McCormick and Murray reportedly took the victim's vehicle and traveled out of state to a casino, using a credit device and EBT card belonging to the victim. They returned to Missouri, at which point they wrecked the vehicle in Jefferson County.
The 14th most-viewed story was about a fatal crash that occurred in the middle of Desloge near North County Middle School in January.
Alisha Marler, 34, of Desloge, was transported by ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined she died due to cerebral hemorrhage; blunt force trauma; and automobile collision.
Topping out the top 15 stories of the year was a story about a body found in Flat River near Rebel Drive.
Christopher Burtchett, 39, of Park Hills, had been missing since March 17. On the evening of April 10, a young boy found the body in the Flat River just northeast of the Elvins Park area where Burtchett had last been seen.
Burtchett was last seen in Elvins Park. Witnesses reported that Burtchett was last seen wearing only gray shorts and was reported to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Witnesses said he walked off along the railroad tracks that led toward downtown near the stream.
No signs of trauma were found.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.