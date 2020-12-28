Here's to your Health: Revolution vs. Resolution

It’s that time of year again when you may be thinking of a New Year Resolution or maybe you are thinking you can’t possibly set a goal and set yourself up for failure again in the new year! Nothing about 2020 was predictable or consistent so don't beat yourself up over losing sight of your goals. Although if there is one thing we can be in control over it is our mindset! Mindset is everything and what causes some to achieve and others to fall. Everyday is a choice! Choose wisely as we enter into 2021.
Even though the desire to change and improve is still there it is still true that in order for things to change you must change. Changing is only going to happen when you get a “check-up from the neck up” and start creating a more positive, confident mindset.
Why not start here? Ditch the word resolution. It’s fraught with the weight of failure from years past. And, it looks to me like this: Re-Solve. Working to solve the same problem over and over again. It’s a set up and I’m here to suggest a new way of looking at the changes you want to make. We’ll begin by trying on a new word, Revolution.
So why would I recommend a Revolution for you? Here is the biggest reason why: “Revolution; n. 1 a drastic and far reaching change in ways of thinking and behaving.” How many of you can see that it will take some very different thinking as well as different ways of behaving to bring about the life of your dreams?
There may be many changes you have in mind to tackle so just start by listing them all in no certain order. Now put a #1 by the one thing above all else you want to accomplish. Now go through your list and put them in order of importance or discard them altogether.
Ask yourself this one last question before you start to plan how you’ll accomplish this goal. Can you envision yourself succeeding at this? If you can’t see it as possible for yourself, you’ll never achieve it.
Warning: Your reptilian brain, whose job it is to keep you safe, does not like or encourage change. Think big, dream big, yes and know that all sorts of things are possible even if you don’t know how you’ll achieve them. But you must be able to envision your success. Can you see yourself fit, and fitting into that pair of jeans you bought a year ago, and wore once? Think about how you felt when you wore them. You felt good, right? If you are tackling something you’ve never done before and have no memory of it, just imagine it.
Your next step is to decide what action you will take to reach your goal. Now that you are clear about some of the aspects of creating this non-resolution I suggest you find an accountability partner. This person will cheer you along, help keep you out of your old way of thinking, and call you back when you veer off the path.
If you run out of time to get to the gym before a PTA meeting what can you do for exercise instead? If your work schedule changes and the only time you can work out is first thing in the morning but that means getting up an hour earlier is that a
possibility? If not, then not; no guilt. What is another possibility? It’s the often overused but vitally important concept of being proactive.
Always remember this… success requires flexibility.
Become a revolutionary thinker by practicing this: If you are willing to “try on” different ways of thinking, will consider as true that you always have a choice, and will visualize yourself as achieving the dreams you thought were unattainable, your life will transform and you will wake up a WINNER every day!
Here’s to your health,
Rhonda Hubbard