Here's to your Health: Revolution vs. Resolution

There may be many changes you have in mind to tackle so just start by listing them all in no certain order. Now put a #1 by the one thing above all else you want to accomplish. Now go through your list and put them in order of importance or discard them altogether.

Ask yourself this one last question before you start to plan how you’ll accomplish this goal. Can you envision yourself succeeding at this? If you can’t see it as possible for yourself, you’ll never achieve it.

Warning: Your reptilian brain, whose job it is to keep you safe, does not like or encourage change. Think big, dream big, yes and know that all sorts of things are possible even if you don’t know how you’ll achieve them. But you must be able to envision your success. Can you see yourself fit, and fitting into that pair of jeans you bought a year ago, and wore once? Think about how you felt when you wore them. You felt good, right? If you are tackling something you’ve never done before and have no memory of it, just imagine it.

Your next step is to decide what action you will take to reach your goal. Now that you are clear about some of the aspects of creating this non-resolution I suggest you find an accountability partner. This person will cheer you along, help keep you out of your old way of thinking, and call you back when you veer off the path.