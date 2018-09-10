After several “drama-less” years at West County High School, students will soon begin the process of producing a high school play, scheduled for performance on Dec. 7-8.
The production will be co-directed by teachers Darlene Williams and Kristen Hart-Williams, who each have related histories with West County drama in past decades.
“I became the drama teacher in ’98-’99,” Williams said. “I held plays here for 10 years, and Kristen was actually in my plays. I’m looking forward to working with her as a co-director. I think it will be really neat.”
The production, titled “The Rented Christmas,” by Norman and Yvonne Ahern and based upon a short story by J. Lillian Vandervere, tells the tale of a rich but lonely man who literally rents Christmas for himself, including a family to experience it with.
The play will include a cast of 11 characters, plus a group of carolers made up of West County students.
Williams said that Hart-Williams had approached her last year about restarting the school’s drama program, which had been put on hold since Williams began pursuing graduate school and a doctorate.
After deciding to give it a go this year, Williams said the next issue to tackle was when to schedule the performance, which in the past had always been in the spring but would now conflict with mandatory end-of-course exams.
“So when we decided to have it in the fall, I thought that we haven’t ever had a Christmas play, so that would be neat,” Williams said. “I always try to have different genres—we’ve had a murder mystery, a period piece, a farce, melodramas, teen dramas and comedies — so this would be a good opportunity to try a Christmas play.”
Interestingly enough, the play will be performed in the district’s old middle school building, which was purchased in 2015 by Travis and Connie Harrison and now houses the West County Community Fellowship church.
Williams said that the venue will lend an air of nostalgia to the performance, and expressed thanks to Pastor Harrison for maintaining the facility as a community resource.
The task now immediately before the co-directors is to find time in students’ already busy schedule for rehearsals to hone the production in coming months.
“We’re a small school and all of the kids participate in a lot of different things,” Williams said. “We’re still trying to find our niche again, but there’s been quite a lot of interest. Now we’re just trying to coordinate schedules.”
Admission will be $5 for adults and $3 for students.
