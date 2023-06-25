Just like the weather, Sauces & Shows experienced highs and lows this weekend. The most well-attended competition was the Dale Mosier Auto Body Car & Truck Show. Another popular event was the Midwest Sports Center Side x Side Show-Off.

The 19th annual Firecracker Run joined forces with Sauces & Shows this year as a very popular morning event. Crowds gathered in the Park Hills City Administration Building parking area at 7 a.m. to celebrate the life of a popular runner who passed away earlier this year, Amy Lynn Sherrill.

Barb Steel read a moving tribute from Sherrill’s high school running coach, and the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce retired Sherrill’s Firecracker Run number and presented a medal to her family.

At 7:30 a.m., 1-mile competitors began their run at a hurried pace. Just under six minutes later, the first runner, Jacob Bollinger, crossed the finish line and won for the fastest overall time for males. Kylie Bollinger was the fastest female, crossing the finish line at six and three-quarters of a minute.

8 a.m. was the start time for 5K competitors. Family and friends waited anxiously in the shade — cold beverages, fruit, and salty snacks on hand — to see loved ones round the last corner and run to the finish line. Wyatt Elliott crossed first with a time of 18 minutes, 5 seconds and won for the fastest overall male runner. The fastest overall female runner went to Nanie Brewington with a time of 23:08. A list of all awards and running times will be posted at a later date on the Firecracker Run Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/FirecrackerRunPHL.

The smell of barbecue made stomachs growl as the Pit Boss BBQ Challenge heated up and drew guests to Main Street. Traffic was diverted for the event in order to allow vendors, food, trucks, events, and guests to use downtown Main Street without traffic concerns.

But the hot weather put a dent in attendance for Sauces & Shows this year, resulting in less participation in many of the outdoor events, and causing some events to be cancelled. The BBQ competition had three competitors, so each team left with a win. The Grand Champion of the competition was Lee Mechanical.

Events were wrapped up around 7:30 p.m. with the award ceremony for the car and truck show. Amazing vehicles from the early 1900s to current models lined lower Main Street for a chance at Best in Show. The title went to Justin Cunningham and his 1930 unmodified Ford Model A.

Tamara Coleman, executive director for the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce, says she’s not really sure how well they did this year. With excessive heat and low attendance, most vendors, except food trucks, packed up and left at about 5 p.m. Many shops remained open along Main Street, which gave event goers a chance to get out of the heat and into an air-conditioned building.

Coleman speculated that competition with other events in the area contributed to low guest attendance. Among the many events was a quilt show at Mineral Area College, the 300th anniversary of the Old Mines settlement, a honey festival in Ste. Genevieve, and many other various events throughout the parkland.

“I really won’t know until I sit down and have a chance to run the numbers,” said Coleman, regarding the results of Sauces and Shows.

