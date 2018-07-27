Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department took to social media on Thursday to ask the public for assistance in recovering a historical item that was stolen sometime this week from Caledonia.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the historical Bellevue Collegiate Institute School Bell was stolen from its base at the intersection of Highway 21 and State Route C, near Valley High School sometime this week.

The bell sat upon a marker commemorating the Bellevue Collegiate Institute, which was the first college owned by the St. Louis Conference of the Methodist Church South.

Anyone with information about the theft or the bell’s whereabouts are asked to contact Washington County Central Dispatch at 573-438-1079.

Jacob Scott is a reporter with the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616 or at jscott@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
1
0

Load comments