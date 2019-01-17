Standing since 1908, the current building of the First Congregational United Church of Christ has been well known for the English architecture. The building itself was modeled after a cathedral in England. The property is currently surrounded by an iron fence, boasting brick columns.
The property has two entrances in the front and one the southwest side of the church along Oak St. According to the church history, back in the early years of the church, guards stood at those gates as only the elite crowd was allowed to attend services.
Changing a great deal over the years, the church is now a part of the United Church of Christ, which endorses welcoming and acceptance of all people. The membership of this small church has dropped drastically over the years. It now sits at about 10 members.
That small group of individuals refuse to give up their church and has moved in the last week to begin a construction project which the membership hopes will boost attendance.
Howard Wood, husband of new pastor, Rev. Dr. Marilyn Wood, came up with the idea to add a circle drive in the front of the church that will circle right up to the main entrance. This drive will also include a parking lot to accommodate 14 vehicles. Wood will be doing a majority of the work on the project.
The project was presented to and approved by the church board on Dec. 10 and approved by the congregation in a special meeting on Dec. 30.
"The driveway will make the church look more open and accommodating," said church board secretary, Patricia Briseno. "Right now we only have parking in the back of the building for about 10 cars and everyone else has to park along the street and walk into the church. The new drive will also be handy for weddings and funerals held at the church.”
The project will remove two sections of the iron gates in the front of the church to allow the driver to pass through. The gate sections will be removed and about eight inches of top soil will be taken away then gravel will be laid for the project.
Wood states that he hopes to have the iron sections removed, the dirt hauled away and the gravel down by around the middle of February. This will allow the gravel to settle during the remainder of winter so that asphalt can be laid in the late spring.
Briseno was asked by some why they bother with such a project, and her response was, “we hold dear to the motto of the UCC, which is ‘God is still speaking’ and we feel that as long as God is still speaking, we should be speaking too. We want people to know that we are still here and don’t plan on going anywhere.”
