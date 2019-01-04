The Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site in Pilot Knob will be holding a series of rotating exhibits of artifacts this year relating to the site.
According to Bryan Bethel, Natural Resource manager for the battle site and Elephant Rocks State Park, many of the original artifacts have never been displayed until now. Each exhibit will be on display for two months.
"During January and February visit the "After the Battle" display, which shares life after the battle when Union forces reoccupied Fort Davidson in October 1864," Bethel said. "The Union soldiers manning the fort kept busy repairing and refitting wagons and other equipment being used in the war effort.
"They also performed a unique type of blacksmithing, shoeing oxen. Several artifacts pertaining to this and other activities the soldiers conducted will be on display, and staff will be on hand to answer questions and interpret the artifacts."
The upcoming displays include —
March-April: “Why this Valley?” depicts how natural resources influenced settlers to stay and make a home in the valley.
May-June: “Dropped and Found” displays a variety of items that were dropped during the heat of battle and then found later.
July-August: “Guess what this is” gives visitors a chance to view several unique items pertaining to the battle and the history of the valley. They can then venture a guess as to what they are and what the items were used for.
September-October: “Before the Fort” highlights Native American life in the valley before European settlement.
November-December: “Remembering the Past” features battle participant reunions and picnics which kept the memory of the battle alive. This exhibit also shows the development of the museum and the prior reenactments.
"This rotating exhibit event will offer an incentive for visitors to experience all six of the exhibits over the 2019 season," Bethel said. "The site will have an event passport card for visitors to get signed by staff at each of the exhibits.
"The first five people to turn in their completed passport form will receive a VIP pass to the September 2020 reenactment. The pass will include VIP seating and parking at the event as well as other incentives."
Bethel added that what impresses him most about the history of the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site is that it had much greater importance than is generally thought.
“If [Confederate Maj. Gen. Sterling Price] had bypassed Pilot Knob and went on into St. Louis, he very well could have taken St. Louis and then could have taken Jefferson City — and possibly forced Missouri into the Confederacy,” he said. “But because he delayed here so long and lost so much manpower and time, that was no longer an option for him.
“It’s not a real famous battle, but the implications of him bypassing this battle and taking St. Louis could have really had some far-reaching effects on not only Missouri, but the nation as a whole. That’s really impressive and I like to tell folks about that.
"[Site Interpreter Brick Autry] has really helped me learn the specifics details of what happened here — well, not all of them because he’s been doing this for 24 years and has more of the details in his head. It was a very impressive battle.”
In recent weeks, Bethel’s attention has been focused on a new requisition for the historic site.
“It is a framed set of buckles, bullets, buttons and sword belt buckles,” he said. “They were in a private family collection. They were collected from this site before it was a protected historic site. They came up for sale and we have two really great groups that work with us — Friends of Fort Davidson and the St. Louis Civil War Roundtable.
“Both of them contributed money towards purchasing it and making it available to come back here to the museum and be a permanent part of our inventory. A lot of our artifacts in our collection out in the display are the result of the efforts of the Friends of Fort Davidson and the roundtable.”
Bethel said that anytime an opportunity arises for something to be added to the historic site’s archives — especially one that includes items from the Pilot Knob battle — they will “definitely” take a look at it.
