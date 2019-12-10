The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the State of Missouri (NSCDA-MO) has announced that they are now in the process of completing paperwork for the transfer of the Jean-Baptiste Vallé House to the United States Department of Interior National Park Service for its inclusion in the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park.
NSCDA-MO also announced that they have entered into a contract with French Colonial America (FCA) for the transfer of ownership to FCA of four historic properties — the Louis Bolduc House, the Bolduc-LeMeilleur House, the Beauvais-Linden House, the Francois Vallé, fils House, and the Centre for French Colonial Life exhibits and education facility.
After more than 70 years of historic preservation efforts in Ste. Genevieve, the NSCDA-MO Board of Managers and membership voted to approve these changes.
The goal of the group’s recent actions is to help facilitate the establishment of the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park with the donation of an extremely significant historic property, to support the growth of heritage tourism as a vital part of the economy of Ste. Genevieve, and to continue the progress that FCA has been making with programming and management of their properties.
In the last year, NSCDA-MO’s leadership had considered various options as to the future of these properties.
After consultation and deliberation of the possibilities with their key partners, it was determined that these changes are the best and most practical course of action to provide a solid future for historic Ste. Genevieve.
You have free articles remaining.
“The Jean-Baptiste Vallé House will be a great addition to the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park,” said Senator Roy Blunt, R-MO, in a press release. “Generations of people in the Ste. Genevieve community have worked to preserve this property and all of the other national treasures in Missouri’s oldest town. I’m grateful for this gift from the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the State of Missouri as we move forward with the park.”
Gateway Arch National Park Superintendent and Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park Interim Superintendent Michael Ward expressed appreciation for the most recent contribution of the properties.
“We deeply thank the Colonial Dames for their important contribution to our future National Park Site,” said Ward. “The donation of the Jean-Baptiste Vallé home places us one step closer to reaching National Historical Park status.”
The FCA is welcoming the addition of the four historic sites, viewing the contribution as a new and exciting chapter of growth and historic preservation.
“French Colonial America is excited and honored to have an opportunity to partner with the National Park Service, as well as the other groups and individuals within Ste. Genevieve,” said Tandy Thompson, president of French Colonial America. “We look forward to continuing and expanding important collaborative efforts necessary to preserve and share the unique stories of this community.”
NSCDA-MO President Christy James said she wanted to emphasize that they are not ending their relationship with Ste. Genevieve’s unique history. She explained that the NSCDA-MO will continue to own the rich and important collection of historic artifacts on exhibit at the properties, which will remain on-site as a loan to FCA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.