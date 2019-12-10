{{featured_button_text}}

The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the State of Missouri (NSCDA-MO) has announced that they are now in the process of completing paperwork for the transfer of the Jean-Baptiste Vallé House to the United States Department of Interior National Park Service for its inclusion in the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park.

NSCDA-MO also announced that they have entered into a contract with French Colonial America (FCA) for the transfer of ownership to FCA of four historic properties — the Louis Bolduc House, the Bolduc-LeMeilleur House, the Beauvais-Linden House, the Francois Vallé, fils House, and the Centre for French Colonial Life exhibits and education facility.

After more than 70 years of historic preservation efforts in Ste. Genevieve, the NSCDA-MO Board of Managers and membership voted to approve these changes.

The goal of the group’s recent actions is to help facilitate the establishment of the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park with the donation of an extremely significant historic property, to support the growth of heritage tourism as a vital part of the economy of Ste. Genevieve, and to continue the progress that FCA has been making with programming and management of their properties.

In the last year, NSCDA-MO’s leadership had considered various options as to the future of these properties.

After consultation and deliberation of the possibilities with their key partners, it was determined that these changes are the best and most practical course of action to provide a solid future for historic Ste. Genevieve.

“The Jean-Baptiste Vallé House will be a great addition to the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park,” said Senator Roy Blunt, R-MO, in a press release. “Generations of people in the Ste. Genevieve community have worked to preserve this property and all of the other national treasures in Missouri’s oldest town. I’m grateful for this gift from the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the State of Missouri as we move forward with the park.”

Gateway Arch National Park Superintendent and Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park Interim Superintendent Michael Ward expressed appreciation for the most recent contribution of the properties.

“We deeply thank the Colonial Dames for their important contribution to our future National Park Site,” said Ward. “The donation of the Jean-Baptiste Vallé home places us one step closer to reaching National Historical Park status.”

The FCA is welcoming the addition of the four historic sites, viewing the contribution as a new and exciting chapter of growth and historic preservation.

“French Colonial America is excited and honored to have an opportunity to partner with the National Park Service, as well as the other groups and individuals within Ste. Genevieve,” said Tandy Thompson, president of French Colonial America. “We look forward to continuing and expanding important collaborative efforts necessary to preserve and share the unique stories of this community.”

NSCDA-MO President Christy James said she wanted to emphasize that they are not ending their relationship with Ste. Genevieve’s unique history. She explained that the NSCDA-MO will continue to own the rich and important collection of historic artifacts on exhibit at the properties, which will remain on-site as a loan to FCA.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal.

