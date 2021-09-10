9/11: A memory for teachers, history for students

As Sawyer read the book to the class they sat and listened while she taught them along the way. She said bad things did happen that day but the next day students knew they were safe because their parents and teachers loved them.

"I also teach that in some places around the world, they don't have freedoms like we do," Sawyer said. "Examples would be like what we wear, how we dress, what we eat, and how we can live where we want. Sometimes other people like to hurt us or are mad because we have those freedoms."

Over at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School, 7th Grade Social Studies Teacher Alana Stephens always tells her students about her experience, then they watch footage from the day, discuss the Memorial, the heroes on Flight 93, and the rescue efforts made in the days following.

"I was a junior at SEMO on 9/11 and had a morning class," Stephens said. "I knew something was wrong when my instructor came to class late and his expression was one of shock and disbelief. He didn't say anything to us except, 'I can't believe this is happening, go home and watch the news.'"

Stephens said she remembers running across campus to a friend's apartment having this feeling of dread and fearful anticipation.