9/11: A memory for teachers, history for students

This past week, area students sat in classrooms learning about the events of Sept. 11, 2001 in history lessons.
Not one them was even born when the events on Sept. 11 occurred.
We asked teachers from different grade levels: pre-k, middle school, and high school in Fredericktown to take us into their classrooms and show us how they teach their students, and how it makes them feel.
Fredericktown Preschool Teacher Paula Sawyer said she remembers the day well. She was walking down the hallway at Fredericktown Elementary school.
"We were coming back from gym," Sawyer said. "We noticed evidence of something happening out of the norm. Our fellow teachers had their TVs on which was very unusual."
It was an emotional day for everyone as TV viewers saw the morning's events unfolding. Almost 3,000 people died that day after four airplanes were hijacked by suicide bombers.
Twenty years later, when Sawyer teaches her young students about the day, she keeps it simple and honest.
"I read a book titled 'September 12th. We Knew Everything Would Be Alright,'" Sawyer said. "Written and illustrated by first-grade students of H. Byrson Masterson Elementary School located in Kennett, Missouri.
"I talk to my students about being safe and that I will do my best to always keep them safe."
As Sawyer read the book to the class they sat and listened while she taught them along the way. She said bad things did happen that day but the next day students knew they were safe because their parents and teachers loved them.
"I also teach that in some places around the world, they don't have freedoms like we do," Sawyer said. "Examples would be like what we wear, how we dress, what we eat, and how we can live where we want. Sometimes other people like to hurt us or are mad because we have those freedoms."
Over at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School, 7th Grade Social Studies Teacher Alana Stephens always tells her students about her experience, then they watch footage from the day, discuss the Memorial, the heroes on Flight 93, and the rescue efforts made in the days following.
"I was a junior at SEMO on 9/11 and had a morning class," Stephens said. "I knew something was wrong when my instructor came to class late and his expression was one of shock and disbelief. He didn't say anything to us except, 'I can't believe this is happening, go home and watch the news.'"
Stephens said she remembers running across campus to a friend's apartment having this feeling of dread and fearful anticipation.
"When my friend opened their apartment door, I could see the TV behind him and smoke billowing from the towers," Stephens said. "I hit my knees on the floor in front of the TV, feeling horrified as the first tower began to collapse. We were terrified that we were going to be attacked in other places as the news of all the federal buildings around the nation were being closed and all flights were grounded."
Stephens said she teaches her students how united the nation felt after that day and how seeing the American flags being flown and worn everywhere made her feel hopeful and proud to be American.
"I do find it difficult to teach about 9/11 because it is emotional and today it is just a historical event to my students," Stephens said. "When I first began my teaching career I could have conversations with my students about 9/11 because they could relate first-hand. Now I have to recount everything for them and they do not always understand the emotion I feel when I talk about it."
Fredericktown High School World History and Government Teacher Tracie Parker has her students write a paragraph about what they already know about 9/11 then they discuss the different events that happened that day. She said she also gives them biographies of the passengers of Flight 93.
"I then show a video about Flight 93 or the World Trade Center so they can see some of those events. After the videos we discuss what happened, how it affected the United States, and also how it makes them feel knowing this happened in our country just a short time ago."
Parker said the difficult part for her is showing the videos.
"Even though I show them every year, it doesn't get any easier to watch," Parker said.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com