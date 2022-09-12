A celebration of German heritage Sept. 17-18

While Ste. Genevieve is known for being historically French, with many events celebrating the French heritage including Jour de Fete and La Guianne, the city also has some German heritage. To celebrate, a group of citizens have formed a committee dedicated to showing off the German heritage, and are getting ready to throw an Oktoberfest for the city.

Saturday and Sunday, guests will be able to visit vendors on Main and Merchant streets, watch a parade of German vehicles, and participate in German games. German bands from around the area will be playing music, and the public will be able to join the German food competition if interested.

Saturday at 11 a.m. is the Volkswagen parade. The parade begins at the American Legion Hall at 2 Park Drive in Ste. Genevieve, and will move toward the downtown area. Cars participating in the parade may be displayed at the Lutheran Church parking lot once the parade has finished. Lineup begins at 10 a.m.

On both days of the weekend is the German food competition, with the days split among categories. All food must be made at home and brought to the competition completed, with an option for home kitchen entries and commercial kitchen entries.

Judges will be rating food based upon appearance, texture, taste, and authenticity, with prizes awarded to the top winner in each category.

Saturday's categories include schnitzel and spaetzle, as well as sausage and sauerkraut. Sunday's categories include bratwurst and a form of dessert, either German chocolate cake, Black Forest cake, or Strudel.

All participants must be registered by 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, and the cost to enter is $10 per category. Winners for Saturday will be announced on the main stage at 1:30 p.m., while winners on Sunday will be announced at 1 p.m. on the main stage.

The festival will also have a homebrew competition. All entries must be made at home and brought in completed and ready to enter.

Like the cooking competition, there are two categories for commercial kitchen entries and home kitchen entries, as well as judging on appearance, texture, taste, and authenticity.

Prizes are awarded to the top winner in each beer category, including Heifewisen, Dunkle, Pilsner, Kolsh, and open beer category in which each beer must be labeled as a specific type, and will be judged against the standard. All entries cost $10, and must be registered by Sunday at 11 a.m.

The winners will be announced on the main stage at 1 p.m.

Sunday features a wiener dog race, set to start at 1 p.m. The cost to race a dog is $10, and the dogs must be up to date on vaccinations as of the first of the month.

When registering online, owners are asked to include the dog weight and upload proof of the dog vaccinations. Oktoberfest also asks for two people to be on site per dog, one at the start of the race and one to catch the dog at the end. All participants must be registered by 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The festival will also feature German games, including a stein-holding contest, keg toss, and a German spelling bee. All games are free to play, and all participants must be signed up by Sept, 17 at 11:30 a.m. The bier stein-holding contest will have a 21 through 39 age group, and a 40 and older age group along with men's and women’s brackets.

Anyone interested in any of the events can register online on the website, oktoberfestmo.wordpress.com underneath the Event Register tab.

Other weekend include the tapping of the kegs at 11:30 a.m., and the cruise in on the square at 5 p.m., both on Saturday.

The festival will have a celebration of German music featuring multiple German bands. The Waterloo German Band takes the main stage at 2 p.m. on Saturday at 6 p.m., and on Sunday, the Die Fluss Katzen German band takes the mainstage at 10 a.m. while the Ste. Genevieve German Band performs at 1:30 p.m.

More information can be found on Facebook under Ste. Genevieve Oktoberfest, or on the website oktoberfestmo.wordpress.com.