African American cemetery a part of Farmington's history

During Black History Month in February, businesses throughout the area receive an annual letter from the African American Cemetery Association requesting contributions to help preserve the African American Masonic Cemetery — formerly known as the Negro Masonic Graveyard — on Colony Church Road.

According to the letter, past donations have helped pay for the replacement of a “rusted and sagging chain-link fence” that once enclosed the cemetery with a “noble, stately” fence; “rustic signage with newer, more complementary and distinguished signage;” and “six decades-old temporary markers with permanent gravestones.”

Additionally, the letter reads that donated funds have been added to the endowment fund, allowing the cemetery to be maintained in perpetuity.

While many people have received a letter from the association or have heard through the years that there is an African American cemetery located somewhere around Farmington, most people have never driven by, much less stopped, to spend a few minutes there.

Board member Larraine Amonette Robinson knows the history of the beautiful and well-kept one-acre cemetery. Although it was officially founded in the early part of the previous century, it served as a place where Black people living in the area could bury their dead for years before that.

“Of course, during that time, Black people weren’t allowed to be buried where white people were, with a few exceptions,” Robinson said. “Like if you were Catholic, sometimes they would make exceptions, but pretty much you had to have your own cemetery. History dictates that this cemetery was bought by three men together. They paid $10 a month to pay it off for $300.

“There used to be a local, Bill Matthews, who took care of it for years and years and years. I think he got a little sick and got older and is living with his son in Columbia now. Steve Slinkard has been on the board for quite a few years and has been a true, true blessing. He comes out here and does the upkeep. The Boy Scouts help him out by earning badges.”

The association believes there are as many as 200 unmarked graves that need to be located in the cemetery using remote sensing technology. Those graves will then need to be marked using appropriate paving stones, but the association hasn't yet raised enough funds through its annual donation drives to complete the project.

“Of course, it’s not cheap to do that,” she said. “So, once a year for the last few years — usually during Black History Month — there’s a letter sent out to prospective donors, so we can get funds for the upkeep of the cemetery. Anytime anyone wants to contribute, they can always do so."

Robinson has only been with the association a short time, having been added as a member of the board in 2018 after her mother passed away.

“My mom used to keep track of everything until she passed,” she said.

Robinson stressed the importance of raising funds for the cemetery’s endowment fund.

“Volunteers mow and weed the cemetery, but we need $5,000 annually to properly maintain the cemetery,” she said. “Many cemeteries across our country are in disrepair, and we never want our historic cemetery to be one of those which are neglected.”

While the cemetery is more than a century old, there is still room in the tranquil cemetery for additional burials.

“There are still people being buried out here,” Robinson said. “The majority of the people that grew up here don’t live here anymore. There are only about three families that grew up here who still remain here. My aunt used to do a reunion every year and we’d make it a point to come out here and gather.”

Slinkard, whom Robinson expressed gratitude for due to his long-time efforts to maintain the cemetery, explained how he became a member of the association’s board.

“Gosh, 15 or 20 years ago, a group of people here in town came to a church council meeting at Memorial United Methodist Church,” Slinkard said. “They said, ‘You all have a cemetery outside of town that you’re not doing much with, but you don’t own. We want to help you work with it. And that was the beginning of the Preservation Association for the African American Masonic Cemetery. A really, really long name for a small organization.

“There were several of us in the church council meeting that said we wanted to be a part of it. I started going to a few meetings and we were making plans to get a lot of stuff done — a lot of it stayed on paper. That’s the way organizations work sometimes. Bill Matthews was doing the mowing and grounds work, that kind of thing, back then. We got to the point with the preservation group that we wanted to do some things — wanted to put a new fence in, new sign, do some upkeep — that kind of thing — and Bill’s health was deteriorating.

Before too long, Slinkard was mowing and taking care of the grounds.

“I had access to the church lawnmower,” he said. "I was on the board of trustees back then and I finagled them into letting me use a 60-inch cut riding lawnmower. You can tear up some grass when you can do it 5 feet at a time. So, for the last 12 or 13 years, I’ve been principally doing the mowing myself.

“Up until the last couple of years, I had a pipeline of Eagle Scouts or Eagle Scout candidates or Scout troops who always needed community service hours that helped out. Those guys would come out and do the trim work, weed-eating and that kind of thing. In that length of time, we’ve put a new fence out here in front, we have a new sign.

"I’ve got an Eagle Scout candidate — he and I are going to be working on putting together a better marking and identification system to find people who are buried out here. Over the years, our men’s club, with help from the Boy Scout troop, we’ve pushed everything back so we’re now back to what we think are the marked boundary lines. I do a little cutting and trimming every year to keep things back.”

Both Robinson and Slinkard stressed the African American Cemetery Association is asking for the community’s support and that financial contributions are not used for any other purpose as there are no administrative salaries. It’s all about preserving history and human dignity. Send donations to African American Cemetery Association, 608 Harvey Court, Farmington, MO 63640.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

