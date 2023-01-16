Ball showcases Ste. Gen history Feb 4

After being cancelled last year due to the weather, a longtime tradition steeped in French history is set for the first Saturday in February. Sponsored by the Foundation for Restoration of Ste. Genevieve, the 2023 King’s Ball is set for Feb. 4.

The event runs from 6 to 11 p.m. with dancing starting at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event are $15 for adults and $10 for students, and can be purchased through historicstegen.org/king-s-ball.

All proceeds supports the Foundation for Restoration’s projects.

Held at the Ste. Genevieve VFW Post 2210 every year on the first Saturday in February, the tradition in France would normally fall on Mardi Gras. When French settlers arrived to the Americas, the tradition changed to have the settlers come together between Epiphany and Lent.

At the King’s Ball, slices of cake, known as the King’s cake, are passed out to the men in attendance. There are two King’s cakes, one for students and one for adults. Whoever gets the figure will be known as the attendant and the junior attendant.

In leap years, the tradition is flipped so the women in attendance will receive the slices of cake.

The reigning king and queen often have had to lead the procession at the French Festival in June, open up Jour de Fete in August, and ride in the Christmas parade in December.

The new king and queen of Ste. Genevieve will be determined during the first intermission.

Attendees are encouraged to bring food to eat and share, and for those 21 and older alcohol, there will be available to purchase. Soft drinks and water will be available for younger participants.

Some of the dances can require a partner, but there are some which do not. Traditional music will be accompanied with a dance caller to guide people through the dances. Some of the traditional dances performed include a waltz, a square dance, the Shottish, Circle Waltz, and Paddle Dance.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in costumes, but not all costumes are historically accurate to the event. While not authentic, the costumes are welcomed. Even though the time period is set for the 18th century, costumes featuring Civil War attire and medieval fair costumes are not uncommon.

The Foundation for Restoration of Ste. Genevieve was founded in 1967 with the promoting of preservation and restoration of historic structures and other property illustrating Ste. Genevieve’s early history and culture. Along with sponsoring the King’s Ball, the foundation also sponsors the French History Festival, the Déjà Vu Spirit Re-union, and the Fall History Conference.

Questions about the event can be directed to the Foundation for Restoration either through email at ffrsg67@gmail.com or by phone at 573-883-9622. As time gets closer and inclement weather is forecasted for the day of, updates will be posted on the Foundation for Restoration of Ste. Genevieve Facebook page.