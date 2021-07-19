Baseball legends play at 1948 Farmington Blues game

A game played between the semi-pro Farmington Blues Ball Club and a team of players who would later be known as baseball legends took place sometime in the year 1948 at Farmington’s Wilson Rozier Park. Bob Bone Sr. owns a copy of the undated program from the game, and recently brought it to the attention of the Farmington Press/Daily Journal.

Playing against the hometown team were “Yogi” Berra, Joe Garagiola, Chuck Diering, Pete Reiser and Albert "Red" Schoendienst. A photo of the five players was included in the booklet.

It was possible to deduce the year that the game was played after learning Garagiola — who is wearing a Red Birds jersey in the photo — went to the Cardinals in 1946 after returning from the service in World War II. He played with St. Louis for two years before getting shipped back to the Red Birds for one year — 1948.

The following is background on each of the major league players in the photograph.

• St. Louis native, Lawrence Peter "Yogi" Berra, May 12, 1925-Sept. 22, 2015, was an American professional baseball catcher who later took on the roles of manager and coach. He played 19 seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB) (1946–1963, 1965), all but the last for the New York Yankees.