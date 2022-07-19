Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site presents flag program

Join noted Civil War reenactor and historian Christopher Warren as he gives a living history presentation, starting with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Friday at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.

Warren will discuss the many different flags seen during the Civil War as well as the historic significance of each.

For more information, contact the site’s museum at 573-546-3454. The Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site is located at 118 E. Maple in Pilot Knob, Missouri.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.