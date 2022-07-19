 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site presents flag program

  • 0
Battle of Pilot Knob Museum

The Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site is located at 118 Maple St., Pilot Knob, next to the Civil War battlefield.

 file photo

Join noted Civil War reenactor and historian Christopher Warren as he gives a living history presentation, starting with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Friday at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.

Warren will discuss the many different flags seen during the Civil War as well as the historic significance of each.

For more information, contact the site’s museum at 573-546-3454. The Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site is located at 118 E. Maple in Pilot Knob, Missouri.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Australia has lost more mammals to extinction than any other continent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News