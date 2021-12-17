BICENTENNIAL: An act of legislature forms St. Francois County

Two hundred years ago, on Dec. 19, 1821, the new state of Missouri birthed a new county name St. Francois.

Full of a rich and diverse history, St. Francois County was created out of parts of the existing counties of Ste. Genevieve, Jefferson and Washington. The new county seat of government was centered around Murphy’s Settlement, now Farmington. The first known European settlement was started much earlier in 1796 at Big River Mills.

From its beginnings, the first census of St. Francois County in 1830 showed a population of 2,366 that has grown to a 2010 census population of 65,359. Crossed by the northernmost route of the Trail of Tears and the Ste. Genevieve, Iron Mountain, and Pilot Knob Plank Road, St. Francois County has approximately 400 miles of county roads to service its residents.

Situated in the “Leadbelt”, St. Francois County is part of what is known as the “World’s Largest Lead Mining District.” Well-known names in mining, Firmin Desloge, Moses Austin, Harry Cantwell and others ran many prospects that supported generations of families in the area.

During the Civil War, Sam Hildebrand was a notorious outlaw or hero, depending on whether you were “North or South.”

World War II brought us the heroics of Park Hills native Sgt. Darrell S. Cole, a Marine posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor. Raised in Bismarck, Air Force General Glen D. VanHerck is the commander of NORAD, in charge of aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning in the defense of North America.

The act by the Missouri State Legislature forming St. Francois County is as follows:

“AN ACT erecting a part of the counties of St. Genevieve, Jefferson and Washington, into a separate county, by the name of St. Francois.

1. All that part of the county of Ste. Genevieve, all that part of the county of Jefferson, and all that part of the county of Washington, bounded as follows, to wit: beginning at the south-west corner of section one, range eight, township thirty-four, in said county of Ste. Genevieve, thence northwestwardly to the north-west corner of section thirty-six, range five, township thirty-seven, thence on a direct line to the south-east corner of section twenty-three, in range six, township thirty-eight; thence on a direct line to the south-east corner of township thirty-nine, range five; thence on a direct line to the south-west corner of section fifteen, in range four, township thirty eight; thence on a direct line to the south-west corner of section thirty four, in range four, and township thirty-six; thence with the township line between townships thirty-five and thirty-six, to the south-west corner of township thirty-six, range four; thence due south nine miles; thence due east with the Madison line to the south-west corner of section fifteen, in range eight, township thirty-four; thence on a direct line to the beginning, is hereby laid off and erected into a separate county, which shall be called and known by the name of St. Francois county.

2. Henry Poston, John Andrews, William Alexander and James Halbert, be, and are hereby appointed commissioners, with the full power and authority to fix upon the most suitable place in said county whereon to erect a court house and jail; and the place whereon they, or a majority of them, shall agree, shall be the permanent seat of justice for the said county of Saint Francois.

3. The powers and duties of the said commissioners within the county of Saint Francois shall be the same as the powers and duties assigned to the commissioners appointed by “an act defining the limits of Howard county, and laying off new counties within the limits of said county as heretofore defined,” approved November sixteenth, eighteen hundred and twenty, to point out and fix upon the most suitable place in the county of Ray, whereon to erect a court house and jail for the said county of Ray.

4. The said commissioners, or a majority of them, be, and are hereby empowered to receive as a donation, or to purchase the lands by them selected, and lay off the same into lots or squares, and to expose them to public sale, under the same restrictions as are imposed by the before recited act on the commissioners of Ray county, and the powers and duties of the judge of the circuit court shall be the same in the said county of St. Francois as in the said county of Ray.

5. The courts to be holden in the county of St. Francois, shall be holden at the house of Jesse Murphy, until said commissioners shall choose and fix on a temporary seat of justice in said county; and after the said commissioners have selected a temporary seat of justice in said county, the courts to be holden for said county shall be holden at the temporary seat of justice, until a house for holding courts, and a jail, be provided at the permanent seat of justice for the said county of St. Francois.

6. All executions to be issued after the taking effect of this act from the circuit or county courts of the county of Ste. Genevieve, Washington, and Jefferson, shall be directed to the proper officer of the county of St. Francois, if the person against whom they may issue reside, within the said county of St. Francois, and such execution shall be executed and returned by him in the same manner as if issued by the clerk of the county of Saint Francois; all accounts of executors, administrators, and guardians, now pending in the counties of Ste. Genevieve, Washington, and Jefferson, with the proceedings had thereon, to the clerk of the said county of Saint Francois, and shall stand ready for trial or settlement as if they had commenced therein; and all justices of the peace and constables now residing within the limits of said county of Saint Francois, shall continue to execute all the duties of their offices as justices and constables in the county of Saint Francois.

This act shall take effect and be in force from and after the passage thereof.

Approved, December 19, 1821.”

Some of the information in this article is from the book, “Our Lead Belt Heritage” by Henry C. Thompson. The legislation for the formation of the county was provided by Historian Bob Mueller. Photos were provided by Travis Trokey, Farmington Library.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

