BICENTENNIAL: Lead mining shaped St. Francois County

Lead mining has been an integral part of shaping the communities of St. Francois County.

The lead mining operations that once thrived in the area led to homes being built, population growth, and infrastructure advancements.

Remnants of the lead mining in the area have shaped the lives of county residents, and will seemingly continue to do so for many years to come.

Mining operations in the area can be traced back to the early 1700s. In 1719, an exploratory expedition led by Philip Francois Renault of France arrived in the area. The large group began surface mining in 1720 in areas including Old Mines just north of what would later become St. Francois County and Mine La Motte just south of the present-day county line.

Within present-day St. Francois County, the French miners discovered a rare lead deposit between the present-day towns of Desloge and Leadwood, known as "Mine-a-Joe."

Bonne Terre native and Doe Run Company Geological Engineer Chris Neaville explained that "Mine-a-Joe" was a lead deposit unlike anything in the world.

"It was a sheet of lead cubes across the surface, about a mile long and three-quarters of a mile wide," he said. "It was just almost solid lead crystals at the surface.

“Those types of mineral deposits were unique in the world, and it was easy to find at the surface. And then that mineralization continued below the surface to a maximum depth of about 700 feet."

Mining in the area was done on the ground surface until 1869 when St. Joe brought the first diamond drill to the region. This advancement would propel mineral production in St. Francois County to unprecedented heights, as Neaville explained.

"It all started when a gentleman got the idea of drilling a hole with what was new technology at the time, diamond drilling, to see if there were minerals below the surface," Neaville said. "They found the largest lead deposits ever discovered there in Bonne Terre, and that really created the start of St. Joe Minerals, which is the predecessor of Doe Run.

"That resulted in St. Joe Minerals becoming a global company," Neaville noted. "They grew from that start, becoming a global multibillion-dollar company with mines all over the world."

It would take several years for the miners to hone their underground mining skills. Neaville said the company had imported European miners familiar with underground mining to perfect the techniques at the local mines.

"It wasn't until about 1900 that they really had it figured out and were actually producing substantial amounts of ore," he explained. "That resulted in discontinuing further surface mining."

“Then, other companies got started," said Neaville. "At one time, there were maybe a dozen other companies mining St. Francois County that were not St. Joe."

Firmin Rene Desloge began what would be called the Desloge Lead Co. by building a smelting furnace in 1826.

According to the "History of the Lead Belt of St. Francois County" published in the Lead Belt News and referenced by previous Daily Journal articles, in March 1886, a fire destroyed the Desloge Lead Co.'s concentrating mill plant. It damaged the rest of the surface plant.

The following year, the company was sold to St. Joe Lead Company, which made Firmin Rene Desloge's son, Firmin V. Desloge, a trustee on its board, a post he held until his death. This merger helped St. Joe become the "greatest lead-mining and smelting company in the world."

The Desloge family was not done mining yet, however. According to “A History of American Mining,” after the 1886 fire, Desloge and his family took an option on the "Mine-a-Joe" land then owned by the Bogy family and started another mining operation under the name Desloge Consolidated Lead Company. The new company cleared the land and built company houses for its workers just west of present-day Desloge.

In 1893, Desloge opened a new mine just north of the St. Joe Lead Company property in Bonne Terre on a tract of land. He expanded his lead mining operations by buying the Bogy Lead Mine Company and the St. Francois Mining Company.

Neaville explained that St. Joe would eventually consolidate all the other mining companies in the region.

St. Joe acquired the remaining assets from the Desloge Consolidated Lead Company in 1929.

St. Joe was already the most significant lead producer at the time. By 1923, the company boasted that it had 250 miles of underground railroad track running under the county, the majority of which are under what is present-day Park Hills.

After absorbing all the other mining companies, St. Joe dominated ore production and became the heart of the Old Lead Belt, continuing operations in the present-day Park Hills area until 1972. That year, Federal Mill No. 3 overlooking Flat River was retired as much of the ore in the area had been mined.

Primary operations began moving west and south after the discovery of other larger lead deposits flanking the other sides of the St. Francois Mountains in the 1950s.

"The reason that the Old Lead Belt stopped in 1972 is because of the production from the Viburnum Trend, which was the new lead belt and an even bigger deposit that was discovered in the 1950s," said Neaville. "By the 1960s, it was in production, and by that point, it made no sense economically to continue to mine in St. Francois County, where the mineral grades had dropped to the point where it couldn't compete with the Viburnum Trend."

In 1975, the mining company donated the 25 buildings of their largest mine-mill complex and the surrounding land to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. These properties became Missouri Mines State Historic Site and St. Joe State Park.

The area's mining past is preserved at what was once Federal Mill No. 3, constructed in 1906-1907. Once the most significant and deepest mine-mill complex that St. Joe had in the region, the facility is now a museum, located at 4000 Highway 32 off the Park Hills exit. The site welcomes many visitors from all over the country each year.

Progress and growth aside, the mining operations also left behind effects on St. Francois County that require resolution.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that some 250 million tons of hazardous mining waste, such as lead mill waste tailings and chat, were produced from processing lead ore in the Old Lead Belt. The EPA states that this waste has contaminated soil, sediment, surface water, and groundwater with elevated levels of heavy metals, primarily lead, in the area.

In the past, the mining waste known as chat was piled up in large chat dumps and used for various purposes. The EPA has noted that the chat has been manually relocated throughout the area as topsoil, fill material, and aggregate for roads, railroads, concrete, and asphalt across the county. Lead mining tailings have also been used for agricultural purposes due to their lime content. Lead mining waste has also been transported downstream by the Big River.

St. Francois County is on the EPA's National Priorities List (NPL) and is a Superfund Site. According to the EPA, the NPL is a list of the nation's hazardous waste sites with the highest priority for cleanup due to the greatest threats to human health and the environment. These sites are eligible for extensive, long-term response action money, as authorized by Congress under the Superfund Program.

The EPA, Missouri state agencies, and the Doe Run Company have been addressing lead-contaminated soils in St. Francois County for more than 30 years. More recently, environmental restoration has been underway through the remediation of area residents' yards.

The Doe Run Company reported that more than 5,100 residential properties had been tested for lead contamination in St. Francois County as of August. The company stated that 1,475 residential properties had been cleaned up since remediation work began in 2000.

Neaville explained that the lead contained at the ground's surface in the county is not water-soluble and not particularly harmful. He noted that the testing data show the majority of instances of toxic lead exposure in the state occur in St. Louis and Kansas City, and those cases are associated with lead paint in old homes. Even so, the Doe Run Company has staff specifically dedicated to lead clean-=up.

"We actually have an office in Leadwood," said Neaville. "And we have about 60 people internal that perform remediation.

“We've really staffed up to meet the EPA requirements, and we're investing in our own people and equipment. Most of those people live in St. Francois County."

The people of St. Francois County remain proud of the area's rich mining heritage. It is not hard to find preserved mining relics and tributes to the past.

From mining murals and statues to museums and diving excursions inside the mines, it appears that the industry which built this county and its communities will not be forgotten.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.