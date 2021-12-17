BICENTENNIAL: Looking back to the Civil War: St. Francois County from 1861 to 1939

Because it's simply impossible to cover all the significant events that took place in St. Francois County between the years of 1861 and 1939, this story will instead center on three major milestones that took place in the county over that period of time — the Civil War, the Spanish Flu pandemic, and the Great Depression.

The Civil War

At the start of the 1860s, St. Francois County, like most other Missouri counties, was divided politically. From 1861 to 1865, the entire state had been torn apart by the Civil War and the southeastern portion wasn't exempt. The conflict brought violent military battles, ruthless guerrilla warfare and a complete upheaval of the state’s institutions.

In St. Francois County, many men took refuge from the first wartime draft by joining up with Confederate M. Jeff. Thompson, a lieutenant-colonel in the Missouri state militia at the outbreak of the Civil War.

On July 25, 1861, Thompson was appointed brigadier-general of the 1st Division, Missouri State Guard and commanded the First Military District of Missouri, which covered the swampy southeastern portion of the state, stretching all the way from St. Louis to the Mississippi River.

Thompson's battalion soon picked up the nickname "Swamp Rats" for their many escapades. Known far and wide as the "Swamp Fox of the Confederacy," Thompson frequently petitioned for the Confederate rank of brigadier-general, but his request was never granted. His brigadier rank came instead from his service in the Missouri State Guard.

When Union Major-General John C. Fremont issued an emancipation proclamation professing to free Missouri slaves, Thompson declared a counter-proclamation and his force of 3,000 men started raiding Union positions near the border. On Oct. 15, 1861, Thompson led a cavalry attack on the Iron Mountain Railroad bridge over the Big River near Blackwell in Jefferson County.

After successfully burning the bridge, Thompson retreated to join his infantry in Fredericktown. Soon afterward, he was defeated at the Battle of Fredericktown and retreated, leaving southeastern Missouri in Union control.

Undoubtedly, the most famous, or perhaps infamous, St. Francois County resident to fight against Union forces was Sam Hildebrand. According to his great-great-great nephew, Russell Wetherington, Hildebrand was born Jan. 6, 1836, the fifth of 10 children. His family moved to the Big River community in St. Francois County.

"Among the initial settlers in their area, [the Hildebrand family] settled on choice land," Wetherington said. "Their farm, although small and crude by today's standards, was then considered substantial. This prosperity caused jealousy among their neighbors and may have influenced them to later turn against the Hildebrands."

Called the "Big River Bushwhacker,” Hildebrand was called a Rob Roy and freedom fighter by Confederate sympathizers. Union supporters denounced him as a ruthless murderer. Whatever side of the issue county residents took on Hildebrand, the facts are that he went from being a farmer and father of six children to one of the most notorious Confederate bushwhackers.

When vigilantes lynched his brother Frank in 1861, with the assistance of the Union home guard, Hildebrand got revenge on his brother's killers. In retaliation, federal troops burned the family home and shot and killed several of his relatives, including his 13-year-old brother.

Declaring war on the North, Hildebrand joined the Confederate army but was widely known and feared for being a rebel guerrilla fighter. It is reported that he had 80 notches carved in the stock of his rifle, nicknamed Kill-Devil."

While the exact number of deaths isn’t certain, it's believed Hildebrand killed 26 civilians and an unknown number of federal soldiers. Many of his victims were hanged. Hildebrand's reign of terror in the region didn't end until he was killed while resisting arrest in 1872.

Spanish Flu

According to local historian Bob Mueller, the death of a 13-year-old boy from Iron Mountain on Oct. 10, 1918, was the first time influenza was listed as a contributor to death in St. Francois County. The first death attributed to influenza alone occurred on Oct. 21 with the death of a 33-year-old man in Gumbo. Five other deaths occurred in the county that month with influenza listed as being a contributor.

On Oct. 12, Farmington Mayor Charles Henry (C.H.) Giessing issued a local proclamation closing churches, Sunday schools, lodge meetings, public schools, picture shows, pool halls, receptions, parties, and any other assemblies totaling more than six persons. Nine days later, F. E. Hinch, physician to the County Board of Health, issued a similar proclamation for the entire county.

The county reported 23 influenza-related deaths during November with Bismarck, Farmington, Flat River and Leadwood experiencing the greatest numbers. In mid-December, it was estimated that 300 to 400 Farmington citizens had been infected in 100 to 150 residences.

Flat River, Leadwood, Elvins and Bonne Terre experienced more influenza-related deaths than the rest of the county combined. Overall, the county experienced 60 influenza-related deaths, the worst monthly death toll of the entire pandemic. The pandemic decreased by month’s end and attendance at Farmington’s schools began returning to normal.

Great Depression

The Great Depression brought to an end an unparalleled period of prosperity for St. Francois County and the rest of the nation when the economy came crashing down in late 1929 when the stock market experienced a drop from which it didn't recover.

The effects of the financial disaster may not have been as strong in St. Francois County as they were in other parts of the nation, but they were there, nonetheless. The repercussions touched everyone despite individual and group efforts to keep the local economy running smoothly.

The 1930s brought the New Deal, WPA, and rumblings of a war that would soon touch many county residents with injury and death.

There were lots of other things going on in the county during that period of time as well.

Cecil and John Roberts, the founders of the Farmington Press, had other things to worry about other than the crash. In November 1929, the newspaper founded less than a year before, suffered tragedy of its own when gasoline from a new linotype machine ignited and gutted the newspaper offices.

Bank of Farmington President William Harland scared away would-be bank robbers in August 1930, by simply arriving for work.

Meanwhile, the Ritz Theater reopened after being closed two weeks for the installation of the latest in sound equipment. On the employment front, the Farmington Chamber of Commerce continued its drive to bring new jobs to the city by raising money for the construction of a new factory for the Rice Stix Dry Goods Company.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.