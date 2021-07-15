Bicentennial photo exhibit on display in Ste. Genevieve

The My Missouri 2021 Photography Exhibition is now on display at the Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center.

The exhibit features 200 photos taken around Missouri from both professional and amateur photographers to celebrate the state’s bicentennial.

It will be at the welcome center, 66 S. Main Street, until July 27. They are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to an introduction for the exhibit, it showcases the state’s geographic and cultural landscape across the seasons.

“They provide an opportunity on the occasion of Missouri’s bicentennial to reflect upon, and increase our understanding of, the rich diversity of Missouri while recognizing many of the things its people share,” the introduction states.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 200 photos were chosen from nearly 1,000 submitted to the State Historical Society in 2018 and 2019.

Local areas included in the exhibit are the Missouri Mines State Historic Site, Pickle Springs Natural Area, Johnson’s Shut-Ins, Taum Sauk Mountain State Park, and Castor River Shut-Ins.

Jan Trautman, with the welcome center, said the exhibit was originally scheduled to be in Ste. Genevieve in February.