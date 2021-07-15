 Skip to main content
Bicentennial photo exhibit on display in Ste. Genevieve
Bicentennial photo exhibit on display in Ste. Genevieve

Bicentennial photo exhibit on display in Ste. Genevieve

The My Missouri 2021 Photography Exhibition will be on display at the Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center through July 27.

 Nikki Overfelt

The My Missouri 2021 Photography Exhibition is now on display at the Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center.

The exhibit features 200 photos taken around Missouri from both professional and amateur photographers to celebrate the state’s bicentennial.

It will be at the welcome center, 66 S. Main Street, until July 27. They are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to an introduction for the exhibit, it showcases the state’s geographic and cultural landscape across the seasons.

“They provide an opportunity on the occasion of Missouri’s bicentennial to reflect upon, and increase our understanding of, the rich diversity of Missouri while recognizing many of the things its people share,” the introduction states.

The 200 photos were chosen from nearly 1,000 submitted to the State Historical Society in 2018 and 2019.

Local areas included in the exhibit are the Missouri Mines State Historic Site, Pickle Springs Natural Area, Johnson’s Shut-Ins, Taum Sauk Mountain State Park, and Castor River Shut-Ins.

Jan Trautman, with the welcome center, said the exhibit was originally scheduled to be in Ste. Genevieve in February.

“The snow was the reason we didn’t get to have it,” she added. “It wasn’t COVID.”

This isn’t the first bicentennial exhibit to make its way to the Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center. The bicentennial quilt was on display in June of 2020.

Aug. 10 will mark the 200 year anniversary of Missouri’s statehood.

For more information about the photo project, visit https://missouri2021.org/my-missouri-2021/.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

