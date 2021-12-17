BICENTENNIAL: St. Francois County adapts to the needs — from the Plank Road to US 67

A complete history of St. Francois County transportation requires a book, not an article, but three major highlights from the previous 200 years provide an illustration of the evolving ways St. Francois County residents and business owners navigated the terrain to build this portion of Missouri we call home.

Plank Road

In the beginning, animal footpaths and Indian trails offered basic byways settlers later used for horses and wagons. The aquatic highways offered by the Flat, St. Francis and Big Rivers didn’t connect St. Francois County enterprises with any efficient path to the biggest superhighway of all, the Mississippi River.

The Plank Road changed all that.

When St. Francois County became official in 1821, lead mining throughout the county and iron ore mining southwest of the county had been running just over 100 years. Shipping out those heavy loads from underground — and shipping in all the above-ground trappings for pioneer households, farms and businesses — meant the rutted, muddy mess of roads frequently became impassable on commercial routes to the Mississippi, where steamboats served as the day’s FedEx or UPS system.

Plank roads were not unheard of in other parts of the U.S. Businessman James E. Sauer issued 300 shares of stock at $50 apiece, took out $15,000 in insurance and started the plank road project, which is said to have been completed in 1853 for about $200,000. It was built on planks 8 feet wide, 2.5 inches thick, and nailed on thick logs so it was about 6-8 inches off the ground. At 42 miles, it was the longest plank road in America, stretching from Ste. Genevieve to the mines around Iron Mountain.

Essentially a single-lane boardwalk to the Big Muddy, the road offered westbound travelers the right-of-way, since their loads were likely commercial. The round trip could take as many as five days.

To keep up the wooden road, five tollgates — two of which were in Farmington and Doe Run — collected 25 cents per wagon and 10 cents per horseman. Legend has it, people would drive out of their way to avoid the tollgates, or would — while it worked, anyway — call out the name “John Hunt!”, the name of a wealthy farmer who preferred to pay his tolls at the end of the month, and who soon learned to pay in cash as he went.

The plank road proved to be laborious and cost-prohibitive, so the shareholders sold it to the counties, which kept it up for a while. St. Francois kept their end opened toll-free until 1903.

Probably the biggest nail in the plank road coffin was the railroad.

Railroad System

Books have been written about the various railways passing through St. Francois County land and history.

In 1851, state aid was given to two companies to facilitate building railroads, since Missouri, largely a steamboat state, had taken its time in embracing the Iron Horse. By 1860, bonds were issued on behalf of six different firms, one of which was the St. Louis and Iron Mountain Railroad Company to transport iron.

About $3.6 million was used to build the railroad to Pilot Knob, but the cost meant changing of hands among businesses until it was run more efficiently by Thomas Allen, longtime president of the company.

The Belmont Branch was the first extension of the St. Louis and Iron Mountain south, built from both ends towards the middle and completed in August 1869. It covered a distance of 120 miles from Bismarck to Belmont.

The main line of the St. Louis and Iron Mountain Railway entered St. Francois County at the extreme northwest and traveled through Blackwell, into Washington County, then north of Bismarck to enter Iron County a few miles south. The Belmont Branch ran southeast from Bismarck, touching DeLassus and Knob Lick. Eventually, the St. Louis, Iron Mountain and Southern Railroad became part of the Missouri Pacific System.

According to Lead Belt News archives, Farmington had been pining for a railroad. Several attempts had been made to land one, but they failed. Finally, in 1901, the St. Francois County Electric Railway Company was formed and work began. After a few hiccups, the first electric car on the streets of Farmington ran from DeLassus to Farmington in the summer of 1904. At its zenith, the railway operated four electric cars traveling from the Farmington depot to Flat River in half an hour and connected the county seat to various points of the Lead Belt, joining with the St. Louis and Iron Mountain Railroad at DeLassus. It also made connections with the Mississippi River and Bonne Terre Railroad at Flat River and the Illinois Southern at Esther.

As automobiles gained favor and the cost of coal dropped, the electric railway took its last run in November 1957.

Meanwhile, rail lines such as the Mississippi River and Bonne Terre Railroad, Illinois Southern Railroad, the Summit Railroad, Saline Valley Railroad and Missouri-Illinois Railroad companies changed hands, ebbed and flowed along with the interests and fortunes of the owners. Many were eventually absorbed into the larger railroad corporations that dominate the rails.

US 67

With the advent of the horseless carriage, the Missouri Legislature in 1913 created the Missouri Highway Department. Construction soon began to link adjoining county seats with paved and maintained roadways. Eight years later, honoring Missouri’s 100th birthday, department operations were established when the Legislature passes the Centennial Road Law, creating a four-member State Highway Commission.

The Eisenhower administration, headed by the World War II general-turned-president, revved up the nation’s highway system. Impressed by the productivity and effectiveness of Germany’s Autobahn, President Dwight D. Eisenhower knew the well-engineered, expansive road system that aided Allied efforts in fighting fascism, could be imported to aid free enterprise and the pursuit of American dreams.

“After seeing the autobahns of modern Germany and knowing the asset those highways were to the Germans, I decided, as President, to put an emphasis on this kind of road building,” he later explained.

Missouri bought it becoming in 1956 the first state to take bids and start building the interstate highway system.

The stretch from Festus to St. Francois County was reputed to be notoriously stilted, according to an April 1980 Daily Journal editorial that acknowledged the highway’s completion and looked back on its history.

Nine years before, the final leg of the four-lane highway was completed, replacing the winding, narrow stretch of highway – some of which can be seen on Old 67 or Business 67 today – that often choked with weekend traffic.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Lt. Dorwin James claimed back then that, especially on three-day weekends, traffic on Old 67 would be stop-and-go from Festus to Bonne Terre.

“I have seen traffic stopped completely still in Bonne Terre from the traffic signal in Festus," he was quoted as saying in the 1980 editorial.

The first section of US 67 was completed in 1958 and 1959, providing two new lanes, from the Jefferson-St. Francois county line to Flat River, and a four-lane segment between Bonne Terre and the intersection with Route 8.

A few years later in 1961, at a cost of about $1.1 million, the four-lane segment between Farmington and Flat River was opened. Three years and $2.9 million later, the two-line highway from Farmington south to the Madison County line was built.

The development continued in 1970 with the opening of a second traffic lane from Highway 8 to Leadington at a cost of over $1.1 million. The final segment of the existing four lane stretching from Farmington to Festus was completed in June 1971. From Bonne Terre to the northern county line cost nearly $2.5 million, Highway Commissioner Dennis McGuire said at the time.

Eventually, the second lane from Farmington to Fredericktown was completed in the 1980s.

Crossovers have been all but eliminated in the last 20 years and multiple interchanges such as the overpasses south of Desloge and south of Leadington, the Karsch/Highway 32 evolutions and the Maple Valley interchange have been added as commerce and population changes create new traffic patterns.

Honorable Mentions

Although this article only highlighted three aspects from 200 years of getting around in St. Francois County, it would be remiss not to mention in passing – pun intended – the evolution of flight, with a county dotted with runways, airports in Farmington and Bonne Terre making continual improvements, and, in a broader way, the effect McDonnell-Douglas and Boeing had on this area, with so many citizens commuting hours each day to St. Louis for more lucrative employment. The same can be said of those who commuted daily to St. Louis-area automakers, local auto dealers, mechanics, and so on.

Where the next 200 years takes us will be for future generations to determine, but one thing can be relied on in St. Francois County: If it can’t readily find a way, it’ll make a way.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

