The Blue Star Memorial Plaque program began in 1996 to honor the nation’s active military.

Through the efforts of local organizations and the Federated Garden Club of Missouri, one of these prestigious Blue Star Memorial plaques will be located in Park Hills. It will be dedicated Friday at 1 p.m. in Columbia Park.

Thanks to efforts by the Old No. 9 Garden Club of Park Hills and generous donations from the Desloge VFW Post 2426 and Auxiliary, VFW Post 5741 Auxiliary, and local residents, this plaque was purchased for nearly $2,000.

This brand-new Blue Star Memorial Plaque will be dedicated and installed Friday at Park Hills’ Columbia Park just outside Forest Haven Chapel. Engraved memorial bricks have been installed near the chapel. To purchase pavers, people can visit https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/oldno9.

Friday’s ceremony begins at 1 p.m. at the chapel. In case of rain, the event will take place in the pavilion closest to the chapel.

Several local organizations, city officials, Boy Scouts, and Central High School band and choir students will be part of Friday’s ceremony.

Old No. 9 Garden Club President Cindy Simpson Nunn said the Blue Star Memorial Plaque is really a big deal for the town.

“We encourage the community to come to this special ceremony,” she said.

John Clark, garden club treasurer, said, “The Blue Star plaque is a nationally recognized symbol for garden clubs across the country honoring our nation’s veterans.”

The garden club, which was founded years ago, regrouped in 2019. In addition to Clark and Nunn, Bob Gerig serves as vice president and secretary.

The chapel’s design was a miniature of the chapel at the Boy Scout camp at Irondale.

A photograph was published in the newspaper on June 25, 1963, to show the chapel was nearing completion. A group of volunteers, many of them City of Flat River employees, worked together on the chapel on a Saturday afternoon.

The Oct. 26, 1964, Daily Journal stated that the Forest Haven Chapel was dedicated. The event started with the prelude played on the organ by Mrs. Orvall Harter. Mrs. Perry Hager, district director of the Federated Garden Clubs, greeted the crowd, while Flat River First Baptist Church Pastor Virgil Vaughn gave the invocation. David Pence, city manager, was the master of ceremonies and introduced the Community Garden Club President Mrs. Thomas Warren and Mayor Robert Fowler.

Mrs. Houck Mitchell, vocalist, sang “The Chapel in the Park” and was accompanied by Mrs. Harter. Mrs. Robert Thomas Sr. recognized the volunteers. She also introduced Oscar Kennedy, architect of the chapel. He designed the building, constructed of native limestone which was donated by Carl Warren through a Mr. Francis of Womack.

Mrs. Virginia Collins introduced Mrs. Ralph Thomas, who announced the chapel’s name as the Forest Haven Chapel and dedicated it “to the people of all faiths and as a place for meditation and prayer – to the Glory of God.” The name had been submitted by school children, local people and garden club members.

Mrs. Jim Collins, radio station owner, and David Pence, city manager, chose the name.

The drive leading to the chapel was named Chapel Drive.

The chapel project cost a total of $750 to complete. Labor was donated with exceptions of $250 in labor on laying the stone walls. Funds were raised by donations, memorials to deceased ones, and church and civic organizations. A planned progress dinner was also served by garden club members.

The ceremony concluded when the crowd sang “God Bless Our Native Land” and Christian Church Rev. Harold Holly gave the benediction.

About the tiny chapel

Not many people know about the history of the tiny chapel in Columbia Park.

The origination of the chapel began with the Community Garden Club.

The garden club’s improvement project proposal no. 23 notes, dated Dec. 1, 1962, read: “This is a miniature chapel located on a hill in a wooded section of the local park overlooking the swimming pool. It is built of native stone with wooden beam crosses in the east and west walls.”

It was February 1963 when the St. Francois County Daily Journal reported that the Community Garden Club had selected their project for the year: to build a chapel in Columbia Park.

“This project will be a part of an overall beautification of the park, with the city and park department working with the Community Garden Club,” Dora Thomas wrote.

The park board approved the club’s project and selected the site for the future chapel.

In the article, Thomas stated that the chapel would be 12 by 20 feet and roofed. Both ends were to be built with grey limestone with a single center window with a wooden cross. The floor would be flagstone.

“The building will be laid out by the use of a compass and will be placed true east and west in the park,” Thomas wrote.

Examples of uses for the chapel were given: Easter sunrise services, Sunday school meetings, Scout services, prayer groups and personal meditation, and a “place to pause to think.”

Students from Flat River and Esther high schools were asked to submit a name for the chapel.

Mrs. Perry Hager, president of the Community Garden Club, and Mrs. Charles Crocker, chairman of the Chapel Committee, asked for additional funds to finish the project.

Work began on the non-denominational chapel on April 9, 1963. Charles Crocker was photographed as he began building the forms for the chapel’s foundation. City Crew Foreman “Poodle” Kennedy also assisted.

The project was built on a volunteer basis.

The May 23, 1963, edition of the St. Francois County Daily Journal reported the contract for the building of the chapel had been let to well-known stone mason James Freeman of Bismarck. Oscar Kennedy was the architect of the project. He’d designed many new homes and churches in the area. He was a retired engineer of St. Joe Lead Company and was the city engineer at the time.