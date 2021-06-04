Ceremony will be held next week remembering the Trail of Tears

Honoring the Bicentennial of the State of Missouri and the City of Farmington in the year 2021, there will be a recognition ceremony of the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail at the Gazebo in Farmington’s Long Park on Wednesday at 5 p.m. with bluegrass music starting at 4 p.m.
It is sponsored by the Missouri Chapter Trail of Tears Association.
Those set to speak include Deloris Gray Wood, president of the Missouri Chapter Trail of Tears Association and the Partnership for the National Trail System Trails Leaders Council; St. Francois County Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher; Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe; State Rep. Dale Wright; Roderick Becker and former State Rep. Rocky Miller, both Cherokee citizens with the Missouri Chapter Trail of Tears Association; Brick Autry, Creek citizen with the Missouri Chapter Trail of Tears Association; Donna Hickman for U.S. Representative Jason Smith and Denise Dowling, superintendent Trail of Tears State Park, Trail of Tears Association National Board member.
There will also be an introduction of the 2021 Cherokee “Remember the Removal” Bike Riders.
Lt. B. B. Cannon “marched” 365 Cherokees across St. Francois County in the autumn of 1837. The route he took became known as the Northern Route of the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail in Missouri. It begins at Trail of Tears State Park near Jackson, then northwest to Farmington, Belleview, Caledonia, Huzzah, Steelville, St. James, and Rolla. Then it turned southwest through Waynesville, Strafford, Springfield, Delaware Town, Cassville, and on to Pea Ridge National Battlefield in Arkansas.
Peter Hildebrand left the Northern Route in Jackson, establishing the Hildebrand Route. The Hildebrand Detachment went through Jackson, Fredericktown, Ironton, Hartville and connected back to the Northern Route at Strafford.
John Benge took a route starting at Columbus, Kentucky, crossing the Mississippi River to Belmont, then up to Jackson and down to Doniphan.
John Drew took the Water Route that was established earlier. The other Cherokees, who volunteered to remove, were part of the group that was divided into three parts in 1837. Lt. Cannon’s Detachment was one of the three parts.
Conductors of Detachments leaving on their own: Hair Conrad, Elijah Hicks, Jesse Bushyhead, Situwakee, Old Field, Moses Daniel, J. D. Wofford, James Brown, George Hicks, and Richard Taylor that walked across St. Francois County, in 1838-1839.
The National Park Service Trail of Tears National Historic Trail comes into St. Francois County on Old Jackson Road into Farmington.
From Farmington, there is a new trail alignment being updated by the NPS Trails office in Santa Fe, New Mexico, that goes from Farmington to Belleview in Iron County up to Caledonia in Washington County.
The Historic Long House was a Witness House of the Cherokee Removal during the autumn of 1837 where 365 Cherokees marched and in 1838-1839, where more than 9,000 Cherokee walked on what is the forced Cherokee Removal.
"Don't Call Us Late for Dinner," a regional Bluegrass Band, with musicians Mike Taggart, Rick Taggart, Larry Daniels, Chad White and Mark Vaccaro (Farmington resident) will perform in the gazebo from 4-7 p.m., with a break at 5 p.m. for the ceremony. Bring your lawn chair to enjoy bluegrass music and attend the ceremony on the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail in Farmington's Long Park where the Historic Long House is located.
It is recommended to follow the CDC social distancing and face masks requirements.
Members of the GFWC Monday Club will have tours of the Long House from 5 to 7 p.m.
For information on the Historic Long House, call Karen Kleinberg, president, GFWC Monday Club of Farmington at 573-756-3570 or 573-701-7913. For information on the event, call Deloris Gray Wood at 573-729-2545.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com