Ceremony will be held next week remembering the Trail of Tears

Peter Hildebrand left the Northern Route in Jackson, establishing the Hildebrand Route. The Hildebrand Detachment went through Jackson, Fredericktown, Ironton, Hartville and connected back to the Northern Route at Strafford.

John Benge took a route starting at Columbus, Kentucky, crossing the Mississippi River to Belmont, then up to Jackson and down to Doniphan.

John Drew took the Water Route that was established earlier. The other Cherokees, who volunteered to remove, were part of the group that was divided into three parts in 1837. Lt. Cannon’s Detachment was one of the three parts.

Conductors of Detachments leaving on their own: Hair Conrad, Elijah Hicks, Jesse Bushyhead, Situwakee, Old Field, Moses Daniel, J. D. Wofford, James Brown, George Hicks, and Richard Taylor that walked across St. Francois County, in 1838-1839.

The National Park Service Trail of Tears National Historic Trail comes into St. Francois County on Old Jackson Road into Farmington.

From Farmington, there is a new trail alignment being updated by the NPS Trails office in Santa Fe, New Mexico, that goes from Farmington to Belleview in Iron County up to Caledonia in Washington County.