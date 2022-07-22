DeBold works on a mural for Bonne Terre

The intersection of School and Division streets in Bonne Terre can get pretty busy during rush hour, but now motorists and pedestrians can admire a new view as they inch toward the stop signs to take their turns at the four-way: a new mural honoring Bonne Terre’s lead mining roots.

The Bonne Terre Historical Society has been working on the mural for the commercial wall that faces Division Street, across from New Era Bank. Local artist John DeBold of Farmington has been putting paint on the wall all week, having taken off from his full-time gig with Farmington Signs to enlarge the concept drawing created with input from the historical society.

“Yeah, tomorrow is my last day for this week,” he said Thursday evening of the paint job in super-hot weather. “And then I'll be having to take off and schedule separate days to finish the thing. It won't be finished tomorrow, but it's at a decent place.”

DeBold, who has exhibited his art work at Mineral Area College and at the late, a local coffee house in downtown Farmington, said he’s never done a project on this scale before.

“I’ve done a lot of work but I've not done anything this large, and planning everything and getting all the resources together to be able to come and do it, it was just a bit of an undertaking,” he said. “But it's been a good experience and everyone with the historical society has been more than patient, very kind and very helpful. So it's been a pretty easygoing deal.”

The goal is to have the banner done in time for the Block Party on Aug. 27, a goal DeBold says he’s optimistic can be reached.

The design features a banner reading "Bonne Terre Good Earth," flapping in the breeze over a bright yellow sun that peaks above the horizon. From the direction of the sun, a steam engine chug-chugs toward the viewer down train tracks that end at a cutaway depicting the lead mines underneath the bustling town. Buildings like the Shepard House and Bonne Terre Depot are depicted above ground, as well as the library, the Catholic church and even the Miner's Park statue as miners chat and work to build the town for St. Joe Lead Company, the largest world producer of lead at one time.

Historical Society Treasurer Stephanie Bennett said they’re excited to see how it turns out, but is aware it will take time, as DeBold juggles his full-time job and his family of six.

“He took a week off work to do this, and it’s definitely going to take longer than a week, of course, but it’s looking so good,” she said. “Sherwin Williams in Farmington gave us a really good deal on paint, so we’re trying to raise the rest of what it will take — between $5,000 to $7,000, and we’re off to a good start with that, too.”

Anyone who’d like to chip in on the mural campaign can contact Bennett at 573-747-7645, donations may be tax-deductible.