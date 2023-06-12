The Felix Vallé House in Ste. Genevieve is offering free tours for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community throughout June. In response to the changing state park landscape nationwide, Missouri State Parks is collaborating with DEAF Inc., a provider of American Sign Language interpreters.

The upcoming events at the Felix Vallé House present a unique opportunity for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community to explore the history of Parkland. Three free tours will be provided, accompanied by activities suitable for individuals of all ages. Participants will also have the chance to take part in a hands-on historical letter-writing and wax seal program.

The tours are scheduled on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. They will take place on the following dates: June 14, July 12, and Aug. 16.

Each tour will accommodate a maximum of 15 participants. Interested individuals can register for the tours on icampmo.com by searching for ASL tours at Felix Vallé House State Historic Site. Alternatively, participants can call the site office at 573-883-7102. The Felix Vallé House State Historic Site is located at 198 Merchant St. in Ste. Genevieve.

Constructed in 1818, the Felix Vallé House in Ste. Genevieve showcases the architectural style of the era and has been meticulously furnished to depict the ambiance of the 1830s. It houses a significant collection of artifacts that vividly demonstrate the American influence on the French community of Ste. Genevieve following the Louisiana Purchase.

The initiative to make the park experience accessible for all people was spearheaded by Victoria Cosmet and others from the community. "The goal is to make the house more relevant and connected to people of all types, and to explore and interpret history more fully," said Whitney Tucker, an interpreter at the Vallé House.

For further information regarding Missouri State Parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com.