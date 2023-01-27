Final in Mining Series to be held at Ironton library

The Ironton branch of the Ozark Regional Library will be hosting a special program about Missouri mining history on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The library, located at 425 North Main in Ironton, will host Jim Palmer and Jake Jones to discuss the Old Lead Belt. The Old Lead Belt includes the counties of St. Francois, Crawford, Dent, Iron, Madison, Reynolds, and Washington, and was one of the most important and critical lead producing areas in the United States.

To sign up for the program, go to ozarkregional.org. It is not required to have a library card to attend the program. In case of any questions, the library can also be reached by 573-546-2615.

Suzette Spitzmiller, head of programming for the Ozark Regional Library, said there are about 30 spots left for this free program. This is the fourth and final part of the Southeast Missouri Mining Series. Light refreshments will be offered during the program.

Palmer and Jones will discuss the history surrounding the Old Lead Belt, including the original Doe Run Lead Company and its role in developing the Old Lead Belt as one of St. Joseph Lead Company’s competitors. Also discussed will be the history of the diamond drill, the early account of lead mining in Missouri, and the geology of the Ozarks.

Jones is a local mining historian who has spent eight years as a seasonal interpreter at the Missouri Mines State Historic Site in Park Hills, and has conducted research on mining through Southeast Missouri. Since 2020, Jones has also been a major contributor to the Missouri Mining History Facebook page. Jones has also volunteered time to assist the Greene County Missouri Resource Management Department in the efforts to identity and date the “Pierson Creek” mining district former mines.

Palmer retired from the Missouri Geological Survey in 2006, but prior to retiring he had worked on geologic mapping and mineral resources studies, groundwater and environmental geology problems, and earthquake hazards. After retiring from the MGS, Palmer has continued to work as a consultant, mainly as a specialist in subsurface geology data for the Doe Run Company, but also had a brief stint in consulting for oil and gas.

Jones’ presentation will focus on the history of the Old Lead Belt Company and the discovery of ore deposits in the mid-20th century. Part one focuses on the original mining company, and part two will feature the history of the diamond core drill and the importance both locally and worldwide.

Palmer’s presentation will be focused on the important early account of lead mining in the state, published by Henry. R. Schoolcraft in 1819. The second part of the presentation will be about the geology of the area, and why the lead-zinc mineralization can be found in the Old Lead Belt.