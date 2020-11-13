Former Bob-a-Rino's building torn down

The company specializes in demolitions in the older parts of St. Louis dismantling row houses or commercial buildings that are separated only by walls. Getting the contractor to Farmington also took some time.

“We have a dangerous building ordinance and this building was under the requirements,” Porter explained. “He did the best that he could under the circumstances to try to get it done as quickly as he could.

Porter said that they were not specifically worried about a further collapse of the building on its own, however the prospect of an earthquake event or a heavy snow could have led to a complete collapse.

Local businessman and historian Jon Cozean had multiple past connections with the building.

“It’s a least 100 years or older. Herb Marty had his newspaper shop there. He was the distributor for the St. Louis newspapers in Farmington. So if you got the Post-Dispatch, Globe-Democrat and the Star-Times, they all came through there and the paperboys all worked there. I worked there for about five years as a paperboy. They would roll up the papers when they all came in, then we would go on our routes.”

The Cozean family owned the building when he returned to the area in 1983. Even then, he had concerns about the building.