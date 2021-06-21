Fundraiser celebrates history of tractors

The American Tractor Museum in Perryville will be holding a fundraiser and hosting an ag-news radio personality, Max Armstrong, on July 23.

Buchheit Family of Companies and Mecum Auctions is presenting the fundraiser, meet-and-greet and autograph-signing from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the museum located at 508 North Main St., Perryville. The museum’s first-ever event is a fundraiser for the growth and expansion of Southeast Missouri’s only public collection of tractors and agricultural history.

The event will feature the well-known American Agriculture Broadcaster and Indiana native, Max Armstrong. For more than 40 years, Armstrong has been the primary radio personality recognized by farmers, ranchers and consumers across the country. He is a past president of the National Association of Farm Broadcasting (NAFB) and an inductee in the NAFB Hall of Fame. Armstrong has originated broadcasts from every state and from more than 30 countries.

There will also be other activities for families and children of all ages.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the museum the day of the event. For more information, visit americantractormuseum.com or call 573-547-1097.