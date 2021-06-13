'Highways of History' projects moving forward

The regional planning committee for the Highways of History Project met in May at the Farmington Public Library to finalize events and projects for the celebratory year.

The group was formed more than a year ago to spearhead events around Madison, Iron, Washington, St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties in this, Missouri’s Bicentennial year.

The committee is facilitated by Farmington native Nancy Cozean-Jacob, who said that 2021 marks a very important time for Missouri.

"It is the time the 'Show Me State' celebrates its 200th birthday as a state in the United States of America," she said. "In Madison, Iron, St. Francois, Washington, and Ste. Genevieve counties, this celebration not only recognizes the state’s achievements in history, but also focuses the spotlight on local and regional achievements.

Cozean-Jacob further explained that the region's history is rich today because all the counties have supported their individual and regional efforts in maintaining and preserving their history.