Historic items found during restoration of old home

Josh Uptegrove's brother was remodeling a house he'd bought in Farmington when he happened upon a treasure of local historic memorabilia in a lock box stashed away in the attic.

Inside were several old newspapers of historical importance, including a 22-page overview of the life of local bandit and Confederate sympathizer, Sam Hildebrand, also known as the “Big River Bushwhacker.”

Declaring the collection as, "cool," Uptegrove contacted the Farmington Press to let the newspaper know about the find and offered to bring the collection by the office to allow the staff a chance to look over the materials.

Of particular interest, was a Farmington News reprint from several decades ago that featured a photo of two St. Francois County men — one of whom was extremely large and the other extremely small — that had originally appeared in a 1927 issue of the newspaper. Along with it was an even greater prize — the original photo itself.

The original caption reads, "The above is a good picture of two of St. Francois County's unusual native citizens — the late J.T. Mostiller and I.F. Shaner — known generally during their lifetime as our county's big and little men, and such they were; in fact, it is doubtful whether there were ever in Missouri two other grown men of their unusual sizes.