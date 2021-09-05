Historical game show has you guessing

"Initially it was not my intention to stay at Fort Davidson, the affair popped up all of the sudden," Ewing number two said. "Suddenly there were dozens and dozens of telegraphs and they were so confusing that we could not figure out who this Confederate force was and where they were going. So we agreed, had a staff meeting and decided we should go down to Fort Davidson to decide where this force was going and who might be commanding it."

Ewing number two said they assumed that General Price might be commanding but did not want to take that for granted until they had further evidence.

"I arrived at Fort Davidson about the time that General Price’s forces came into the valley, just south," Ewing number two said. "When the telegraph stopped working I had to make a decision could we go or were we surrounded. Furthermore, I brought two companies of crack team fighters from Iowa and they told me we can do this, stay delay the enemy, we can do this so that influenced my decision to stay."

Ewing number three completely disagreed with the other two calling them out on their lies.