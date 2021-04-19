Historical society, church dedicate first site of St. Joe

In the mid- to late 1800s, it was still a fairly wooded America, lit predominantly by gas, oil and candle light. But Catholic worshippers in this French-settled area traveled long distances for mass at what would be the first of three sites for St. Joseph Catholic Church. On a one-acre tract, they built what one might imagine was a modest church, with a cemetery nearby.
On Thursday, a small group of modern-day citizens gathered at that same spot in Big River Hills north of Bonne Terre to dedicate a new monument that marks the site of the first St. Joseph Catholic Church of Bonne Terre, next to the Wheelehon Cemetery.
During her ceremonial remarks, Patricia Murphy, a member of the Bonne Terre Historical Society, shared what little information exists about the early days of Catholic worship in the old settlement.
“The original church was built on about an acre of land donated by the Wheelehon family in 1872 to the Archdiocese of St. Louis,” she said, adding that the lot included the cemetery.
“Before 1873, the Catholic community in Bonne Terre was served by priests who rode horseback from Old Mines and Ste. Genevieve,” she said. “The first church was built under the leadership of Father Daly, through the efforts of hard-working, dedicated Christians using their talents, skills and money to glorify God and have a place to worship.”
But the small church, the stone foundation of which can be seen at the base of the monument, was short-lived. In 1879, fire consumed the structure, and the second church was built with Firmin Desloge’s support on St. Joseph Street across the street and north of where the third church, completed in 1916, stands today.
Murphy said in 1996, Big River Estates was busy developing their latest subdivision around the site of the church’s beginnings, prompting the late George Bangert, a civic champion for Bonne Terre and dedicated to the church, to contact the developers about preserving the site. Murphy noted that Thursday’s ceremony was to honor and preserve not only the church’s history, but Bangert’s efforts and dedication.
“George, who several of us called a friend, would want us to remember what we have been told,” Murphy said. “'You shall love the Lord, your God, with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind, and you shall love your neighbor as yourself.' George and the people who originally built this site practiced all of this.”
Father Stephen Bauer, priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church, noted before he sprinkled holy water on the monument that “you know, you have to start some place.”
“Like so many other great establishments, they start with small steps. I think of the Old Cathedral in St. Louis, it was originally a log cabin,” he said. “And of course, the log cabin doesn’t exist anymore, it became the Old Cathedral. Well, the Old Cathedral was replaced by St. John the Evangelist about a dozen streets up the road, and later by the Basilica Church. These steps we see of faith, it’s not unusual to see the movement of a church as the congregation itself moves on as well.”
He said those beginnings made the foundation below the monument holy in itself, “it was the dream of people to begin the faith and celebrate mass here, in the building that once stood on this foundation, led by itinerant priests who might have traveled from Old Mines or Ste. Genevieve. This is where it began, for the Catholic community of Bonne Terre.”
He noted that this was the year of St. Joseph, “the master builder himself.”
“The work we celebrate today should enliven our faith and make us grateful. We know the familiar words of the Psalm, ‘If the Lord does not build the house, in vain do the builders labor.’ Whenever we look to the interests of our neighbors and our community and serve them, we are God’s own coworkers. Let’s pray for all of those who were coworkers, as well, in the vineyards, who allow us to celebrate today what they started years and years ago.”
