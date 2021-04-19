Historical society, church dedicate first site of St. Joe

But the small church, the stone foundation of which can be seen at the base of the monument, was short-lived. In 1879, fire consumed the structure, and the second church was built with Firmin Desloge’s support on St. Joseph Street across the street and north of where the third church, completed in 1916, stands today.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Murphy said in 1996, Big River Estates was busy developing their latest subdivision around the site of the church’s beginnings, prompting the late George Bangert, a civic champion for Bonne Terre and dedicated to the church, to contact the developers about preserving the site. Murphy noted that Thursday’s ceremony was to honor and preserve not only the church’s history, but Bangert’s efforts and dedication.

“George, who several of us called a friend, would want us to remember what we have been told,” Murphy said. “'You shall love the Lord, your God, with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind, and you shall love your neighbor as yourself.' George and the people who originally built this site practiced all of this.”

+15 PHOTOS: Historical society, church dedicate first site of St. Josepth Church-Bonne Terre On Thursday, a small group of modern-day citizens gathered at that same spot in Big River to dedicate a new monument that marks the site of th…

Father Stephen Bauer, priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church, noted before he sprinkled holy water on the monument that “you know, you have to start some place.”