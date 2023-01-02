Dr. Russell Myers, an economic geologist, visited the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library this fall to give a two-part presentation about mining in the area.

Myers has traveled all over the world in his pursuit of geology. He worked in South Africa where he got his Ph.D in geology and taught at University in Australia. After he left, he became a prospector in South America and Alaska before deciding to return to where he grew up in southeast Missouri

"The perspective that I have on mining, the things that I wanted to share in these presentations, is obviously I think that geology is really interesting and the origin of mineral deposits is interesting," Myers said. "The history of the earth is interesting. I try to bring that sort of background of the geology, and then we will talk about history in the context of those mineral deposits once we understand how they form."

The discussion then started with the question, “How old are the St. Francois Mountains, anyway?”

"Tonight I want to talk about the uplift information of the St. Francois Mountains," Myers said. "Since we all live in and around them, they are something of interest."

Myers said the current Ozark uplift at the elevation we see today is not old. That is, if you think 200 million years is not old— Then it's not old. He said in the grand scheme of things, it is not very old, considering the rocks are 1.5 billion years old.

Myers showed an image of the topography of Missouri. He pointed out most of northern and western Missouri is flat and featureless terrain with an elevation of about 400 feet below main sea level.

"You've got this big flat plain in northern Missouri," Myers said. "You've got this deep trough in the south. Then you've got this little dimple terrain here that is centered around the Precambrian outcrop that we call the St. Francois Mountains. That dimple topography that you see there is raised elevations that make up what I call the St. Francois Islands. In the Cambrian time, the sea level started to rise and all of this flat area was covered."

Myers said the Reelfoot Rift trough was filled with ocean.

"If you would have taken a sailboat around from the Reelfoot Rift around the western side of the St. Francois Islands, you would have looked up and seen these islands towering above the sea," Myers said. "If we want to estimate how high those islands were, we can take the background elevation of 400 feet below sea level and then add that to Taum Sauk's elevation. If you had your sailboat out here you would have seen Taum Sauk standing about 2,200 feet above sea level from the deck of your sailboat.

Myers said due to the volcanic rocks, the St. Francois Islands were able to resist the erosion that flattened the rest of the area and would become what we know now as the St. Francois Mountains.

"Sailboating around the islands was a lot of fun," Myers said. "The fishing was really bad but the scenery was really good."

Rifting is another important topic to discuss before answering the question, "How old are the St. Francois Mountains anyway?"

"If you've heard the term 'the Reelfoot Rift,' you've probably heard it spoken of in terms of the New Madrid earthquakes of 1811 and 1812 which made the Mississippi River flow backwards," Myers said. "If you live in this area you also know of the New Madrid seismic zone."

Myers said the rift is still active at this time.

"What happens with rifting is some force causes the crust to stretch, and as it stretches, the center subsides," Myers said. "When the center subsides almost always you will get a little lake or marine incursion to fill that hole. In this case, it is the Gulf of Mexico that flowed up into that hole. What is important is the thermal occurrence that is associated with that stretching causes the flanks of the rift to rise as a result of either isostatic uplift and unloading or because of the heat flow."

Myers said active rifting began 100 million years ago and this uplift on either side is a response to the thermal disturbance that is associated with the Reelfoot rift.

"If we are talking about he St. Francois Mountains in terms of the elevation that they have today, they are relatively young because we know that the most recent uplift took place less than 100 million years ago," Myers said. "So the mountains themselves, if you are talking about elevation, are relatively young."

Myers said the hills that people see are actually 500 million years old.

"If you drive around and look at those hills, that is almost exactly what it would have looked like if you would have had a sailboat in here 500 million years ago," Myers said. "The topography is really 500 million years old, but the elevation is young."

Myers said he does not think there is any other place he has ever been on Earth that has a 500-million-year-old landscape you can walk around in, like the St. Francois Mountains.

Next, Myers covered the topic of the development of iron smelting and railroads associated with mining between the 1820s and the 1930s.

Myers said the sinkhole iron deposits in the area are really a curious thing. He said they do appear around the world but there are certainly more of them around Missouri than in most other places.

"They became iron deposits because of that 100 million year uplift related to that Reelfoot lift," Myers said. "They provided, between all the deposits and the smelting operations, over 100 years of multi-generational employment and had a direct impact on four counties development during that time."

Myers outlined how these sinkhole deposits brought people, industry and the railroad into the area. There are towns here today that are only here now because of these iron deposits and our ancestors who came to mine them.

The mining programs at Ozark Regional Library always seem to draw a crowd.